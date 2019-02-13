THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Do universities seek well-rounded students?

In my 30 years as a university counsellor, students and parents have often talked to me about a perception that colleges and universities are looking for applicants who have a bit of everything.

Education
By BISP

Monday 18 February 2019, 11:00AM

As a parent, help your children explore different activities and then let them settle on those they truly enjoy. Photo: BISP

As a parent, help your children explore different activities and then let them settle on those they truly enjoy. Photo: BISP

They are under the assumption that to maximise the chances of admission, students should have a balance of excellent grades and test scores, along with a perfect spread of activities and involvement in a wide range of areas.

While it’s certainly true that academics and test scores are the first hurdle students must jump over to become viable university candidates, the issue of extracurricular involvement is more complicated.

In the US, universities are happy to admit academically able students who excel in a smaller number of areas. Well-rounded people and a well-round­ed class are two very different things. A university is interested in building a class of students with varied perspec­tives and passions. They need student journalists, leaders, athletes and musicians – but they don’t expect one individual student to be all of those things.

As a parent, help your children ex­plore different activities and then let them settle on those they truly enjoy. Once they find their areas of inter­est, encourage them to join clubs and activities that relate to these areas. There is no need to overschedule and attempt to build a résumé in the name of well-roundedness or as a strategy for enhancing university admission.

Students who follow their passions can become a “big deal” in a couple of different areas. It doesn’t really matter whether that interest is in master­ing the oboe, becoming a talented swimmer or providing service to the community. A side benefit to this ap­proach is that your child (and your home) will be happier. A child forced to spend years practising an activity for which they have little interest is going to result in a home filled with adoles­cent angst.

Splash Beach Club

Of course, if a student has multiple interests, it’s absolutely fine for all of them to be pursued. There is nothing wrong with being well-rounded instead of “angular”. But the reality is that it’s difficult to become a leader if stu­dents spread their time among a dozen different activities. Most successful university applicants have a relatively few number of extracurriculars that are somewhat related.

For the UK, if they are related in some way to the course to which the student is applying, even better.

Universities in most countries ask students to list their extracurricular involvement during the final four years of high school. Because of that, it is important that students find activities that interest them well before the end of high school. Doing that, while also having a good academic record and working with your school’s experienced university counsellor, can make the ap­plication process a smooth one.

Are there any activities students should avoid? Yes, there are a few. No university admission officer would be impressed with “Facebooking” as an extracurricular activity.

– Dale Ford

Dale Ford is one of two University Counsellors at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Experience of a lifetime at BISP: Students step out of their comfort zones on school trips
Habits, the way forward: Setting children up for success in 2019 and beyond
The Fabric of Friendship: BISP Students join hands with IWA for ‘Home of Hope’ project
A Year of Being Well: The priority of wellbeing in the education system
Creative and Practical Solutions - A modern need for Design Technology in International Schools
BISP Head Boy wins coveted ESU International Public Speaking Competition
In defence of the GED
Unesco report shows migrants, refugees still not equal to Thai children in schools
The Dark Underworld of Thailand’s Foreign University Students
UWC shows globally-renowned film Screenagers for free to parents
The child listener
A formula for success: QSIP initiatives extend excellence in Math into Arts and Life
Fostering a love of reading
Thailand threatens to quit Pisa test
Arrowsmith Cognitive Intensive Summer Program debuts in Thailand at UWCT

 

Phuket community
Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

Chalong Municipality calls in private company over polluted stream

I can promise you this smells very very bad, black tough water. This happend fore 5 days last week r...(Read More)

Chalong Municipality calls in private company over polluted stream

As Tuesday 19th is a holiday, guess all Officials, etc not start to make a move before Wednesday, 2...(Read More)

Power outage to hit main areas near Heroines Monument

When will you bury these scruffy and dangerous cables underground. Half of them are dead anyway and ...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Anyone being 'grandfathered' would necessarily be at least 70 if Thai Imm goes back to 1998...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Actually you haven't helped the situation by your incorrect reporting regarding the grandfatheri...(Read More)

The Honey Badger battles in Bangkok

All those blablabla before a fight. I will win.i will win.And now ? He lost !People should celebrate...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

"It was Thailand who invited them to come" An invitation? When? And if there was an invita...(Read More)

Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

53 countries have banned these chemicals. They have been proven to cause cancer. Why would anyone de...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

I seem to recall an article from last September that boasted the surface traffic around the circle w...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor

 