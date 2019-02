Start From: Thursday 14 February 2019, 05:30PM to Thursday 14 February 2019, 07:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Bring your partner or friend for 45 minutes of heart opening yoga with Laurence followed by 45 minutes of mindful meditation guided by Pierre. Take a moment to give thanks to all that is good in your relationship, your life and the world. Make your reservation today! Limited to 20 people only. Time: 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Free of charge.