Do or Do Not; There is No Try

Living Waters Phuket has stepped up to complete vital community projects in record turnaround times

CommunitycharityEducation
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 February 2022, 11:00AM

Living Waters urgently provided 400 ATKs so that The Good Shepherd BanYa Literacy and Learning Centre could reopen.

The Foundation

The Living Waters Phuket Foundation was set up to build brighter futures for communities in need. It provides financial grants to projects around essential relief areas including emergency and sustainable food security, education requirements, renewable energy and environmental issues.

Right now, this Foundation is focussing their efforts and funds to work as quickly as possible, turning around grant applications in order to help the most vulnerable and time critical projects in and around Phuket.

Let’s Make It Snappy

With thousands of people requiring immediate assistance, communities often do not always have the luxury of time spent waiting for grant applications to get turned around; some need instant help especially given the current economic situation. 

This is where Living Waters Phuket is stepping up and getting projects promptly approved and funded; in some cases this has been managed in a matter of just a few days!

Only last week, Donna Toon, who has volunteered for The Good Shepherd for over 12 years and has proved to be an indispensable asset for raising awareness and funds for their causes, reached out to Living Waters Phuket for help with one such time critical project. 

Swiftly Supporting Local

The Good Shepherd BanYa Literacy and Learning Centre in Phuket needed funding to purchase ATK test kits for over 400 children in order for testing to take place to allow the school to finally reopen. Living Waters Phuket fully supports educational requirements to help children return to school, and helps support opportunities for children to gain an education no matter what their situation is.

Donna reached out to Living Waters Phuket and they immediately got the ball rolling to help with getting this project underway. A grant was applied for online, (the Foundation’s independent board of advisors review each grant application they receive objectively, fairly and impartially), and funding was approved the very next day.

A few days later the ATK kits were delivered, children were tested and the school was able to open up – From a community need highlighted, to project completion in under a week; a rapid and successful project completed for everyone involved.

Shaun Stenning, CEO of 5 Star Marine was pleased to report “This is exactly the type of work I started Living Waters Phuket for; to help people in our community who need it the most. In just under 4 months since establishing this Foundation, we are more than proud that our operations can assist vulnerable projects in efficiently quick turnaround times – this is something that is vital, in some cases every single day saved can make a huge difference.”

Project Highlights

Living Waters Phuket have completed multiple projects to help the local community. A very small selection is referenced below to highlight the type of initiatives being funded:

  • The Red Cross Phuket – The wheelchair assistance initiative saw funding and distribution for over 1,800 wheelchairs to assist those with mobility issues across Phuket.
  • Phuket Has Been Good To Us - The Foundation provided funding to allow 500 disadvantaged students access to a new computer lab as well as providing brand new IT equipment for the school. 
  • Tambon Phunai Koh Yao Yai Orphanage - Funding for school supplies for parentless children for 1 full school year; which directly allowed the children to return to school to get the chance to continue gaining an education.
  • Life Bags – This ongoing project has included the largest single order of life bag supplies in the last 2 years. Purchasing, packing and distributing supplies by 5 Star Marine continues on a regular basis a few times each week to help those communities suffering the most.  
  • Coconut Island School - The Foundation provided infrastructure for portable water for 300 students, as well as equipment for the school’s kitchen including a fridge, freezer and fans.

Find Out More:

www.livingwatersphuket.com

https://www.facebook.com/livingwatersphuket

https://www.instagram.com/livingwatersphuket/

 Weeboon Donations: Living Waters Phuket

