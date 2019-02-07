THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
DNA sent to UK police in search for Thai woman

BANGKOK: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has forwarded to the British National Crime Agency (NCA) DNA samples given by the parents of a Thai woman who disappeared in Britain in 2004 after she married a British man and moved to the UK.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 February 2019, 09:03AM

Jumsri Sikanya, with her husband, Buasa, by her side, on Jan 25 shows the picture of her missing daughter, Lamduan, in her left hand and a sketch of a still-unidentified woman whose body was found in Yorkshire, the United Kingdom, in 2004.

The NCA had contacted the DSI through the British embassy in Bangkok, requesting assistance in a British investigation that was seeking to locate a missing woman called Lamduan Armitage, DSI chief Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang said on Wednesday (Feb 6).

The NCA stated in its request for help that the missing Thai woman could be linked to the discovery about 14 years ago of a corpse of an unidentified Asian woman dumped in the Yorkshire Dales – a national park in northern England – he said.

The DSI had located Chumsi and Buasa Sikanya, the parents of Ms Armitage, and asked them to provide DNA samples to be sent to the UK for testing against DNA samples taken from the corpse, he said.

In December last year, a relative of Ms Chumsi – who lives in England – learned about the discovery of the corpse in Yorkshire from a BBC news report and told Ms Armitage’s parents about it.

She told them the corpse could be their daughter and advised them to seek help from a Thai women’s association in the UK.

The association went to the British police and told them the missing Ms Armitage could hold the key to unravelling the mystery surrounding the identity of the corpse found in the Yorkshire Dales 14 years ago.

The body was found with a gold band on her wedding ring finger.

The ring was later traced to Thailand.

Left without anyone coming forward to identify it, the body, called by the people of Horton in Ribblesdale, “The Lady of the Hills”, is buried in a plot in the village graveyard.

Ms Armitage met a Briton in Chiang Mai. He was an English teacher at a school in Bangkok. They were married in a wedding ceremony held at her parents’ house in Phen. The couple had two children and the family later moved to the UK, according to the mother, who said her daughter's last name after the marriage was Armitage.

“We miss her and are worried about her,” Mrs Jumsri said. “I have dreamed of her several times. In one dream, she said she was very cold and wanted to go home.”

Mrs Jumsri and her husband have a simple request: “If she is dead, we just want to hold a religious ceremony for her,” she said. “[Solving] the case will be left for the police.”

