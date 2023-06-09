333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
BANGKOK: The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has lodged complaints with the police after an elected MP from the Move Forward Party (MFP) revealed the names of people selling driver’s licences illegally.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 June 2023, 09:17AM

Wiroj: Has named names. Photo via Bangkok Post

Wiroj: Has named names. Photo via Bangkok Post

On Wednesday, MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn posted on his official Facebook page that he had found several people advertising online how they can provide driver’s licences for people who do not wish to take the driving test but are willing to pay for the service, reports Bangkok Post.

Mr Wiroj posted screenshots of customers who had received valid driver’s licences certified by the DLT, even though they had not taken the driving test.

"People who did not pass [the DLT’s] driving test can hold a driver’s licence and drive along with everybody else on the road. This will increase road accidents for both drivers and pedestrians," Mr Wiroj wrote.

DLT deputy director-general Seksom Akaraphan said the department had lodged complaints with the police to try and stamp this out. He said the DLT had filed 458 reports about unauthorised driver’s licence services, and it will consistently hunt down those who violate the law.

The DLT filed reports with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on June 6. It also sent its undercover staff to get those offering the illegal service to reveal their mule accounts before submitting evidence to police, reports said.

Mr Seksom said that information about applications for and authorisations of driver’s licences can only be found on the DLT’s website or its official Facebook page PR DLT News.

He said applicants must submit their documents, such as a health certificate and the results of their driving test, at transportation offices or DLT-certified driving schools in person.

People can make online appointments via the DLT Smart Queue mobile app. The fee to register for a licence for a personal car or motorbike ranges from around B100 to B500, said Mr Seksom.

Phuket community
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

@Pascale Regarding your last question. Must be pure Aryan DNA....(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

B283 million minus traditional 33% 'kick backs'. Left over for construction B190 million fo...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

Well, for the beaches you don't need to go to Phuket. Entering the water is asking for drowning,...(Read More)

Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum

These reports don't take the price of electricity or eggs in to account. ...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Someone needs to explain to our dear Road Management department that a road from one place to anothe...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Ooops--looks like they forgot to get approval from Kurt before building this road....(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Pascale, thank you for you support. ...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a less...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

" Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna" Wow, that's one of the most r...(Read More)

 

