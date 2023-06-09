DLT targets licence vendors

BANGKOK: The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has lodged complaints with the police after an elected MP from the Move Forward Party (MFP) revealed the names of people selling driver’s licences illegally.



By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 June 2023, 09:17AM

Wiroj: Has named names. Photo via Bangkok Post

On Wednesday, MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn posted on his official Facebook page that he had found several people advertising online how they can provide driver’s licences for people who do not wish to take the driving test but are willing to pay for the service, reports Bangkok Post.

Mr Wiroj posted screenshots of customers who had received valid driver’s licences certified by the DLT, even though they had not taken the driving test.

"People who did not pass [the DLT’s] driving test can hold a driver’s licence and drive along with everybody else on the road. This will increase road accidents for both drivers and pedestrians," Mr Wiroj wrote.

DLT deputy director-general Seksom Akaraphan said the department had lodged complaints with the police to try and stamp this out. He said the DLT had filed 458 reports about unauthorised driver’s licence services, and it will consistently hunt down those who violate the law.

The DLT filed reports with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on June 6. It also sent its undercover staff to get those offering the illegal service to reveal their mule accounts before submitting evidence to police, reports said.

Mr Seksom said that information about applications for and authorisations of driver’s licences can only be found on the DLT’s website or its official Facebook page – PR DLT News.

He said applicants must submit their documents, such as a health certificate and the results of their driving test, at transportation offices or DLT-certified driving schools in person.

People can make online appointments via the DLT Smart Queue mobile app. The fee to register for a licence for a personal car or motorbike ranges from around B100 to B500, said Mr Seksom.