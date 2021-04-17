DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit stated on Thursday that DLT offices will not be training or testing for personal drivers’ licenses or public transport licenses except for those who have already completed training at recognised schools.
Those eligible for a license must submit their details within six months from when they are first eligible. Training by the DLT will only be provided via e-learning at the department’s website with credentials issued online. Mobile DLT units have also been suspended for all services.
The department has coordinated with the Royal Thai Police Office to provide leniency to citizens driving with suspended licenses until June 30th this year. People who are already pending service after receiving a place via the DLT Smart Queue will still be served until further notice. Other services that do not need an extended presence at an office will still be provided.
