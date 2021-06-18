DLT services resume nationwide

THAILAND: The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will resume driving tests and issuing and renewing licences next week, following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 June 2021, 07:37AM

Chirute: Bookings backlog. Photo: Bangkok Post.

DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said yesterday (June 17) the resumption in services will begin on June 21 at all DLT offices across the country.

The department suspended these services on April 16 following the outbreak of the third COVID-16 wave earlier in the month.

Despite services going back to normal, DLT officials will still be required to comply with disease control measures for the sake of public safety, Mr Chirute said.

He said those who had already booked a driving test or hoped to renew their licences between April 16-June 18 before services were suspended will be given priority and can make new appointments via the DLT Smart Queue application or the department website, https://gecc.dlt.go.th.

He said further bookings can be made from Aug 1 when the backlog is cleared.

Because of the disruption in services, the DLT will coordinate with the Royal Thai Police to deal with motorists whose licences have expired, Mr Chirute said.