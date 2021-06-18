The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DLT services resume nationwide

DLT services resume nationwide

THAILAND: The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will resume driving tests and issuing and renewing licences next week, following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

transportCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 June 2021, 07:37AM

Chirute: Bookings backlog. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Chirute: Bookings backlog. Photo: Bangkok Post.

DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said yesterday (June 17) the resumption in services will begin on June 21 at all DLT offices across the country.

The department suspended these services on April 16 following the outbreak of the third COVID-16 wave earlier in the month.

Despite services going back to normal, DLT officials will still be required to comply with disease control measures for the sake of public safety, Mr Chirute said.

Thanyapura

He said those who had already booked a driving test or hoped to renew their licences between April 16-June 18 before services were suspended will be given priority and can make new appointments via the DLT Smart Queue application or the department website, https://gecc.dlt.go.th.

He said further bookings can be made from Aug 1 when the backlog is cleared.

Because of the disruption in services, the DLT will coordinate with the Royal Thai Police to deal with motorists whose licences have expired, Mr Chirute said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept
Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown
Sperm whale covered with oil rescued at Bang Tao Beach
Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated
Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to reopen in 120 days, says Prime Minister |:| June 17
PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness
Hospitalisation rate for COVID-19 vaccine recipients released
Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong ‘devil’s breath’ cash druggings
Oil spill hits Phuket beaches
Officials change definition of population of Phuket, claim island 74% vaccinated
With no income, Patong motorbike repair duo turn to stealing motorbikes
Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens
’We’ll do better from now on,’ says Anutin as CRA confirms vaccine compensation
Rest of country to reopen ‘in 120 days’

 

Phuket community
Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Va ccinate numbers also do not include the many tourists still here or the many non working expats....(Read More)

PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness

Sandbar, you forgot to mention black oil/tar on the beaches, strong westerly winds and it being the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown

Where the market vendors swap tested on "Big Cleaning Day" before entering the market? Jus...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

Why is there not a navy fregate patrolling the shipping lanes west of Phuket, launching once in a wh...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

'Government' and 'confirms' that really instills confidence given their track record...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

There is one positive spin on this. At least the "flood" of tourists arriving won't ne...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Quote "“Phuket province is now just steps away from vaccinating 70% of its population" ...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

On the registeration form it asks what kind of visa. I have retirement Non-O. it does not offer that...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

There's oil along Natai beach and Bor Dan beach too. ...(Read More)

PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness

No diving, no snorkeling, no sailing, no drinking, no music...sounds fantastic...where is this place...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 