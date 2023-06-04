British International School, Phuket
DLT confirms Bolt as legitimate taxi app in Thailand

PHUKET: The Department of Land Transport (DLT), operating under the Ministry of Transport of Thailand, has officially confirmed that the Bolt application and its drivers are now legally authorised to operate in Phuket and throughout Thailand. With this confirmation, the total number of taxi apps available for local residents and tourists to use has reached seven.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 June 2023, 04:14PM

Fragment of the DLT notice announcing the inclusion of Bolt in the list of legal taxi apps in Thailand. Image: DLT

Full DLT notice announcing the inclusion of Bolt in the list of legal taxi apps in Thailand. Image: DLT

The announcement, confirming Bolt’s fully legal status in Thailand, was released by the DLT on June 3, which was a non-working day for all government offices around Thailand not only because of it being a Saturday, but also because of the celebration of HM Queen Suthida’s Birthday and Visakha Bucha Day.

The following list of seven legal ride-sharing applications ("taxis via an electronic system") has been published:

  1. Hello Phuket;
  2. Bonku;
  3. Asia Cab (CABB);
  4. Grab;
  5. Robinhood;
  6. AirAsia Super App;
  7. Bolt.

Announcing the addition of Bolt to the list, DLT’s official spokesperson Seksom Akkaphan reiterated the agency’s appeal to passengers to use only fully registered apps. Adressing the drivers, Mr Seksom encouraged them to properly register their vehicles in order to provide services.

The DLT also clearly stated that cars with black and white license plates can be legally registered as taxis for use through mobile applications.

This information may come as news to some in Phuket, as the local office of the DLT (Phuket Land Transport Office, PLTO) has repeatedly stated before, that black and white license plates indicate an illegal or "black" taxi only.

The DLT provided the following three categories of legal taxis allowed to operate through mobile apps in Phuket and nationwide:

  1. Taximeters: Metered taxis registered as public service vehicles with yellow and black license plates. Fares for these taxis are based on the readings of their meters, which drivers are required to use at all times.

  2. Private cars via apps: Cars formally registered as personal vehicles (and thus having standard black and white license plates) but additionally registered as mobile application service vehicles, complete with officially issued stickers as proof.

  3. Motorcycle taxis: Two-wheeled vehicles registered with the DLT as public service vehicles with yellow and black license plates. Drivers must wear a uniform jacket.

Not mentioned in this classification are cars with green and white license plates, colloquially known in Phuket as "green taxis." These vehicles are also legal and can be conveniently ordered through mobile applications. While they primarily serve designated locations such as hotels or shopping malls, customers can order these taxis through approved mobile applications without any difference in service.

The DLT did not disclose when Bolt was officially approved for service in Thailand. However, on May 29, the Phuket Info Center was the first media outlet to report the news, sharing a notice posted by Bolt on its Google Sites webpage and saying it had been legal since May 12.

The Phuket Info Center subsequently posted an updated the list of approved apps, featuring the official emblem of the DLT. This was later shared by PLTO without any explanation.

When questioned by The Phuket News on May 29, a representative from Bolt.eu responded, "We would like to assure you that Bolt meets all legal requirements to operate the app in Phuket and fully cooperates with the local authorities."

Nasa12 | 04 June 2023 - 17:19:35 

Hurry hurry this it’s the beginning of the end of this tuk- tuk gang’s / mafia in Phuketland.

 

