Djokovic says ‘it’s what I stand for’ in Kosovo ‘heart of Serbia’ row

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic defiantly insisted yesterday (May 31) “it’s something I stand for” regarding the controversy over his explosive comments about Kosovo earlier this week at the French Open.

Tennis
By AFP

Thursday 1 June 2023, 10:52AM

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic speaks during a press conference on day four of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris yesterday (May 31). Photo: AFP

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a TV camera after his first match at Roland Garros.

“I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes,” he said after making the third round yesterday with a straights sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

“I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all.”

Djokovic had defended his message in comments to Serb media, saying that Kosovo is Serbia’s “cradle, our stronghold”.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF), the governing body of the sport, said they had received a request from the Kosovo Tennis Federation demanding Djokovic be sanctioned over his actions.

However, they pointed out that such statements do not contravene regulations.

“Rules for player conduct at a Grand Slam event are governed by the Grand Slam rulebook, administered by the relevant organiser and regulator. There is no provision in this that prohibits political statements,” an ITF spokesman told AFP.

Djokovic was criticised for his comments about recent clashes in Kosovo by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera who said he “shouldn’t get involved”.

Oudea-Castera told broadcaster France 2 that Djokovic’s message was “not appropriate, clearly”.

“It was a message that is very activist, that is very political.”

The Kosovo Olympic Committee (KOC) accused Djokovic of “stirring up” political tensions, a spokesman told AFP.

Djokovic “breached the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter regarding political neutrality and involved yet another political statement in sports”, the KOC wrote in a letter sent to the IOC on Tuesday.

KOC head Ismet Krasniqi sought that the IOC initiates disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic, said the letter posted on its Facebook.

Such “behaviour cannot be tolerated as it sets a dangerous precedent that sports can be used as a platform for political messages, agendas and propaganda”, the letter quoted Krasniqi as saying.

Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina said Djokovic should be free to “say his opinion”.

Svitolina, who has repeatedly spoken out over tennis’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, believes players should be able to talk publicly about political issues.

“We are living in the free world, so why not say your opinion on something?,” said Svitolina.

“I feel like if you stand for something, you think that this is the way, you should say.

“I mean, if you are with a friend sitting, talking, you’re going to say your opinion, he is going to say his opinion. So why not?”

Thirty peacekeepers from a NATO-led force in Kosovo were injured in clashes with ethnic Serb demonstrators on Monday during protests about the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo.

Kosovo, mostly populated by Muslim ethnic Albanians, broke away from the then-Yugoslavia in the late 1990s and declared independence in 2008, in a move that has never been accepted by neighbouring Christian-majority Serbia or its ally Russia.

Phuket community
Council gives nod to cull top brass

Why wait 4 years? The US has US. 482k active personnel with 650 generals/admirals. And, they actual...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

just look at the picture, past and future one in front of the other.. a total brain washed old dude ...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

Seems like a lot of effort for very few results. 1050 caught. No, 391 bad location. No, 331 had r...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

wow 109 dead? ' really??"? and they still count?? ....WTF...TIT really...LOL ...(Read More)

Aussie fined for road rage incident

No mention of a yellow card ? Perhaps there were mitigating circumstances :-) ...(Read More)

Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver 'disappears'

His disappearance avoids an embarrassing court case in full media glare - this will now quietly go a...(Read More)

Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms

Ah JohnC, you reckon do you? You have some inside information, do you? Or are you just making stuff ...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

@Fascinated exactly and will another coup be in the cards??...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

The Dinosaurs are desperate and quaking in their boots that their Ivory tower will come crashing dow...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

Dark forces present 'Government' are working silent but sure to get rid of election outcome....(Read More)

 

