Start From: Thursday 20 September 2018, 09:00PM to Thursday 20 September 2018, 02:00AM

Join us for this intimate event featuring an exclusive dj set by one of the most highly regarded djs & producers of his generation. Sandy Rivera will be best known for the seminal classic ‘Finally’, a record that stands as one of the finest vocal house records ever made. Limited VIP tickets and packages available. For VIP Tickets & Reservations - 098 048 3500 or reservations@dreambeachclub.com