BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Divisive casino scheme put up for reconsideration

Divisive casino scheme put up for reconsideration

BANGKOK: A controversial proposal to set up a casino-entertainment complex has once again caught the government’s attention after the House of Representatives this week decided to study the issue.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 December 2021, 09:45AM

Wissanu: Worried about restrictions

Wissanu: Worried about restrictions

MPs voted 310 to nine on Thursday (Dec 3) in favour of setting up an extraordinary committee to look into the proposal to open an entertainment complex with a casino to attract foreign visitors and bring additional revenue into the country, reports the Bangkok Post.

The 60-member committee will comprise 15 representatives from the cabinet and 45 others from political parties. It is expected to wrap up the study in 90 days.

The proposal, which is intended to create jobs and generate revenue for the government, is expected to renew a fierce debate among proponents and opponents.

Floated by almost every government, it has never come to fruition with critics saying it would add to the country’s social ills while supporters see it as a tool for economic growth.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has distanced himself from the issue, pointing out that it has been proposed by the MPs rather than the government, and saying it is their job to conduct a comprehensive study.

AXA Insurance PCL

When asked for his opinion, he said: “I’m not answering that. I can’t answer that. It’s a matter of the people.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon also expressed a reserved opinion about the proposal, saying it is an affair for the House.

When asked if Thailand was ready for such a casino-entertainment complex, he said: “Look at the countries around us. And our people visit those casinos too.”

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the proposal has never materialised because it is a delicate issue that pits moral values against economic value.

He said the big question is how restrictions would be effectively enforced.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects
Phuket marks 78 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: PM: No national lockdown! Phuket lucky license plate fetches B1.43 million || December 3
African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests
Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn
Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

 

Phuket community
African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests

“All officers have been ordered to act politely and provide good convenience to tourists,”. One ...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Nobody of any capability joined Covax because like the greedy USA they all hoarded their vaccines. ...(Read More)

Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn

Taking vanity to another level. 'Look at me, look at me'....(Read More)

Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts

Living close to airports give noise and air pollution. When people can't stand it they should mo...(Read More)

PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

Red in european newspapers that Omicron was already in Europe before it was 'detected' in Af...(Read More)

Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Amazing how the local government boasted about 70% of the islands population was vaccinated to open ...(Read More)

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

Remember when a certain official said the would be no COVID or flooding problem because he was in ch...(Read More)

Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Typical TIT bull. Create a stampede by announcing vaccines when there are only 1500 and 100,000 peop...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

Thank you KM I am corrected from Omni (cron) - which would be the opposite - all encompassing in ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

"Omicron" is a form of the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, literally "small '...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 