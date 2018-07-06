FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor

PHUKET: The search for dozens of missing Chinese tourists whose boat capsized off Phuket yesterday afternoon resumed early today, with divers poised to scour the sunken hull, the local governor told reporters.

Friday 6 July 2018, 08:43AM

The boat, which had left Koh Racha to return to Phuket, was carrying 105 passengers, the majority Chinese tourists. Photo: Kritsada Muenhawong / AFP

The Phoenix dive boat ran into trouble yesterday (July 5), when it was hammered by five-metre high waves that had been whipped up by a storm.

The boat, which had left Koh Racha to return to Phuket, was carrying 105 passengers, the majority Chinese tourists.

The body of one of the passengers, believed to be Chinese, was pulled from the sea late yesterday and brought to shore, shortly before the search was called off for the night.

Helicopters, police and fishing boats were deployed early today (July 6) as the rescue mission restarted.

“We will conduct air searches and send divers to check inside the sunken Phoenix boat,” Governor Norraphat Plodthong said.

“Police investigators said most of the tourists were wearing life jackets,” when the boat went down, he added.

Stunned survivors of the boat accident huddled in blankets at Chalong Pier late yesterday.

Some cried while others appeared dazed as they walked around still wearing their life vests.

“Eleven are injured, of these two are in serious condition,” Governor Norraphat added.

The Phoenix was among several boats that appeared to have ignored a severe weather warning in place since Wednesday (July 4) to take tourists on day-trips to the islands that dot the seas off Phuket.

A Chinese consular official arrived at the operations centre in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort.

Several other vessels hit trouble late yesterday. Initial reports from officials said all of the passengers on those boats were rescued.

But as details dripped through overnight, Governor Norraphat said two passengers were still unaccounted for from another stricken ship.

 

 

Phuket community
Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Please Sleeping Woman Mountain, birth these boys. It is all rather vaginal. One recent V/Tweet of ...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

That's progress for you. With the investments being made by this company, it might pay to invest...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Am I the only one who's noticed Stanton and Volanthen, the two British cave divers have not ye...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The warning sign I saw stated July as the cutoff date. They entered June 23. I hope the Guv is NOT t...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

I was on the Patong- Kamala coast road at 6 pm last night, conditions looked to be about a category ...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

Where is the big smile now ? He tells every Amassades and Consulates that everything is very safe in...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

What a tragic waste of life. Should make for an uncomfortable conversation with the chinese consulat...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

"It should have read "1 week after the boys went in."" of course it should have,...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

The Thursday European midnight news programs ( 5 Am thai time on Friday)show videos/photos of 2 caps...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

There was a bad weather warning on Wednesday, the captains of these boats should be charged with mur...(Read More)

 

