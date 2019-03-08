Phuket: Marine police and divers have yet to find a man who jumped off of Thao Thepkasattri Bridge on Thursday (Mar 7).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 March 2019, 11:38AM

Rescue teams searched the vicinity for four hours before halting the search to resume the following morning. Photo: Nattaphong Kongkim

The man parked the motorbike on the bridge before jumping into the sea. Photo: Nattaphong Kongkim

Khok Kloi Police in Phang Nga were notified at 1:47pm yesterday that a man had parked his motorbike on the bridge and jumped off.

Police officers arrived at the Phuket-bound bridge between Phuket island and Phang Nga mainland with rescue workers and divers and found a Phuket registered blue Honda motorbike with a helmet on its seat.

Despite a four-hour search, they were unable to find the man. The search was halted at 6pm due to diminishing visibility and was scheduled to be resumed this morning.

Gen Jirasak Siamsak, Chief of Khok Kloy Police, reported that two bottles of drinking water and a sandwich were found in the basket of the motorbike and a black slipper was found nearby.

“CCTV footage from the bridge shows that a man wearing a light-green shirt parked his motorbike and sat on the wall on the edge of the bridge before jumping into the sea,” Gen Jirasak said.

“Divers and rescue workers used boats to search the sea but did not find the man.”

Police traced the motorbike to Mr Yan Jokthong who is the father of the man believed to have jumped into the sea.

Mr. Yan from Rassada, Phuket, told police that his son, Mr Winai Chokthong, 37, suffers from mental health issues.

“Mr Winai left the house on the motorbike at 10am (Mar 7). His phone was out of service,” Mr Yan explained. “He liked to be left alone and did not interact with family much.”

Mr Yan confirmed that the slipper found on the bridge did, in fact, belong to his son. He had written a letter, left at home, that the family could not understand.

One of the witnesses on the bridge, Mr Sawai Phaisuwan, told police that whilst fishing, he noticed a man in a green shirt floating on the surface of the sea. He said it did not look like the man was in trouble as he was not calling for help.

“I thought the man was just swimming,” Mr Sawai said. “So I did not pay much attention to him and he eventually disappeared out of sight.”

The search resumed this morning.