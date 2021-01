Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Thursday 7 January 2021, 10:53AM

Dive Supply Phuket is South East Asia’s leading distributor of diving equipment and PADI educational material. As the Thailand distributor for Scubapro, Suunto, Bauer, Deep Blue, PADI and many more, we cater to both Retail and Wholesale clients, from our fully stocked 200Sqm showroom in Chalong. Our onsite workshop services Regulators, Scuba cylinders, Bauer compressors and Suunto computers.