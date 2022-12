Dive-in Movie Night at Firefly

Start From: Wednesday 28 December 2022, 06:30PM to Wednesday 25 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Firefly’s famous movie night returns Every Wednesday Enjoy the movie on a big screen in the pool on floats, supervised by our pool guard team so bring your swimmers! Enjoy our tapas and drinks offer and a la carte menu options From 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/A0GAw1o