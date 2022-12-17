333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
District officials make Bang Tao drug bust

District officials make Bang Tao drug bust

PHUKET: Administrative officials from the Thalang District Office have arrested four foreign workers found with a total of 80 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and more than 48 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 December 2022, 12:50PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in reported that on Thursday (Dec 15) he ordered Deputy District Chiefs Siripong Leeprasit and Wisut Romin to enforce the arrests, made by fellow Deputy District Chief Panjapong Boonchan, who also serves on the local branch of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

Present to provide security in making the arrests were personnel from the 3rd Thalang Volunteer Corps unit of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

The four were arrested at an unregistered house in Soi Bang Tao 11, in Moo 2, Cherng Talay, said an official report of the arrests.

Myanmar national named only as “Mr Ausen”, registered as living in Moo 5, Cherng Talay, was found with 80 ya bah pills and 48.46g of ya ice. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell.

Also arrested was a “Mr Thanawut”, whose nationality and family name were not reported, but was marked as a resident of  Moo 2, Cherng Talay. He was charged with using a Category 1 narcotic, said an official report of the arrests.

“Mr Pong Nares”, family name and nationality not reported, was also arrested, though the exact charge was not clarified.

“Mr Chidpai Soo”, a Myanmar national, was the fourth person arrested. A resident of Moo 2, Cherng Talay, he was charged with using a Category 1 narcotic.

According to the officers, Ausen confessed that at first he bought drugs to use himself, but later he sold drugs to foreign workers and Thais.

He had been dealing drugs for about six months before his arrest.

Ausen had been working in Thailand for 33 years, officials noted.

All four were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged accordingly, the report said.

