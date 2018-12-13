SAMUT PRAKAN: Livestock and wildlife protection authorities inspected the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo yesterday (Dec 12) following the release of images showing a grossly underweight elephant being made to perform tricks during a show.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 December 2018, 09:32AM

Among the more obviously distressed animals seen during the inspection at the Crocodile Farm were this underweight elephant with a clearly visible spine and a Thai pony with protruding ribcage. Photo: by Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

After shocking images of the animal went viral on social media, the zoo operators were accused of animal cruelty, but they insisted the animal was not suffering from any health problems.

Nuwat Leelapata, deputy chief of the Wildlife Protection Task Force, said the officials collected blood and stool samples from the elephant to see if it had any health issues.

The Crocodile Farm has recently drawn criticism from visitors.

According to Mr Nuwat, concerns were raised about the condition of two elephants.

Vet Supakan Kaewchote said the elephant clearly looked underweight and to be suffering from muscular atrophy. She said lab tests would reveal any deeper-rooted health issues.

