After shocking images of the animal went viral on social media, the zoo operators were accused of animal cruelty, but they insisted the animal was not suffering from any health problems.
Nuwat Leelapata, deputy chief of the Wildlife Protection Task Force, said the officials collected blood and stool samples from the elephant to see if it had any health issues.
The Crocodile Farm has recently drawn criticism from visitors.
According to Mr Nuwat, concerns were raised about the condition of two elephants.
Vet Supakan Kaewchote said the elephant clearly looked underweight and to be suffering from muscular atrophy. She said lab tests would reveal any deeper-rooted health issues.
