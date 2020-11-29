Disease Control deputy chief dies in Sing Buri running event

THAILAND: Atsadang Ruay-ajin, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), collapsed while taking part in a mini-marathon event in this central province and died later in hospital this morning (Nov 29), according to media reports. He was 59.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 November 2020, 06:04PM

Atsadang Ruay-ajin, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control. Photo: Department of Disease Control.

The province’s 4th Mini- and Half-Marathon was held at the Bang Rachan Memorial Park in Bang Rachan district this morning. Dr Atsadang collapsed during the run and lost consciousness, media reported, citing a press release from the provincial public health office. Doctors provided him with first-aid treatment on the spot before rushing him to the Khai Bang Rachan Hospital at 6am. There, doctors tried to save his life by performing CPR on him for one hour and fifteen minutes and used a defibrillator on him five times, but he did not respond. Dr Atsadang was pronounced dead at 7:15am. Details about his funeral were not immediately available.