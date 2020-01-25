Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Discovery of fifth case in Thailand ‘shows screening effective’

Discovery of fifth case in Thailand ‘shows screening effective’

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry yesterday (Jan 24) confirmed the fifth case of a Sars-like coronavirus in Thailand but assured that all necessary precautionary measures had been taken to prevent the disease from spreading.

healthChinesetourismdeath
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 January 2020, 11:32AM

Health officials prepare to screen visitors at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Bangkok Post

Health officials prepare to screen visitors at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Bangkok Post

Speaking after visiting the female patient at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the latest case is a 33-year-old Chinese woman who travelled from Wuhan, the source of the outbreak.

According to Mr Sathit, she arrived in Thailand on Jan 21, just before Wuhan was locked down, and checked herself in at Rajavithi Hospital on Jan 23 after developing a fever and cough. Doctors suspected coronavirus and two lab tests confirmed she had contracted the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV.

He said the patient’s condition was improving but doctors were also monitoring the health of her seven-year-old daughter who accompanied her to Thailand.

Mr Sathit said the discovery of the latest case indicated that measures, including checking incoming passengers at airports and handing out health guidelines, were effective.

“She came to the hospital after reading a health advisory given to passengers from at-risk areas,” he said.

Of the country’s five confirmed cases, four are Chinese nationals and one is Thai. All five had either visited and/or lived in Wuhan recently.

The first case, a 61-year-old female tourist from China, was confirmed on Jan 13. On Jan 17, a 74-year-old Chinese woman also tested positive for the virus. On Jan 22 test results for a 68-year-old Chinese man who displayed symptoms also came back positive.

Thai Residential

The fourth case is a 73-year-old Thai woman who is being treated at a hospital in Nakhon Pathom.

Dr Thana Khawcharoenporn, an infectious disease specialist, stressed the need to monitor the outbreak closely since it was not yet clear how infectious the virus is. However, Thailand is well-prepared to cope with the outbreak, saying a good indication was that patients discovered so far had all travelled from Wuhan.

The Kasikorn Research Centre (KRC) said the lockdown of Wuhan shortly ahead of Chinese New Year would only slightly affect the number of Chinese tourists in Thailand, with the forecast clipped from 366,000 to 355,000-358,000.

Meanwhile, Vichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, assessed the consequences after the Chinese government told local tour operators to stop leading tour groups abroad, saying that Thailand will lose around 50 billion baht from the 1.2-1.3 million Chinese travellers who will not visit the country over the next two months.

“Among the 900,000 Chinese travellers who visit Thailand each month, 50% come with tour groups which are directly affected by the recent order from the government. Although independent travellers are excluded from the prohibition, some of them must be worried and may decide not to travel as well,” he said.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn admitted any marketing campaigns targeting Chinese tourists now would be fruitless given the Chinese government’s severe restrictions on travellers to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prayut warns ‘Big Joke’ to behave
China virus death toll jumps to 41, nearly 1,300 infected, Australia reports first case
Half-kilo of ‘ice’, more than 3,000 meth pills seized in drug arrests
Prosecutors drop ‘Billy’ murder charges against park officials
Three suffer smoke inhalation in Phuket condo fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: BKK marathon vs air pollution! Legalising kratom? Caught after 30 years! || January 24
Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest
After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card
Couple killed, motorbike torn apart in single-vehicle accident
Kratom set to be legalised in parts of the country
China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby turtles break out! Gold robber talks regret? No Wuhan flu for boy! || January 23
Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea
Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise
More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@K. Good to hear you are in a different time zone now and therefore in a save zone far away from the...(Read More)

Prayut warns ‘Big Joke’ to behave

It seems that 'Big Joke' had a point, complaining about government officials far to much ove...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

"I am presently in different time zone.." Yes,sure you are !...(Read More)

Highways Department targets slow drivers

When car and trucks are parked on the road in the left lane the road is effectively a one-lane road....(Read More)

After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card

Hope they let the poor guy stay. Ambition, risk-taking, and law-abiding hard work for those born int...(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

China now locks down on at least 30 million people. There are already hospitals turning away corona...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 