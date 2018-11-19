THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Disaster officials warn of heavy rain in Phuket

PHUKET: The national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a warning for people across Southern Thailand to be on alert as heavy rain and strong waves are forecast for the coming days.

weather
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 November 2018, 03:37PM

The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Thursday (Nov 20-22), specifically ordered disaster officials in the South, including Phuket and the Andaman coast, to be on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides. Image: DDPM

The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Thursday (Nov 20-22), specifically ordered disaster officials in the South, including Phuket and the Andaman coast, to be on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides. Image: DDPM

The warning ordered disaster officials throughout the South to be on alert for deluges brought on by the prevailing low pressure of ‘Toraji’.

The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Thursday (Nov 20-22), specifically ordered disaster officials in the South, including Phuket and the Andaman coast, to be on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides.

“Tropical Storm Toraji prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, leading to waves up to two meters high in the Andaman Sea,” said the warning.

QSI International School Phuket

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” the warning ordered.

“Stay tuned for weather updates and beware severe conditions, including possible flash floods,” the warning added.

People in need of emergency assistance were urged to call the DDPM 24-hour hotline 1784.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Galong | 21 November 2018 - 07:34:29 

You know, there are very dependable (international) weather sites that are actually accurate, more accurate than the local sites. Other than a heavy rain yesterday afternoon, there has been no severe weather and very light wind. There is a famous story about a boy  who cried wolf. It should be translated into Thai. ;-)

Timothy | 20 November 2018 - 09:08:32 

Again a weather warning? That can't be. The guy from the Phuket Water Authority said that due to climate change Phuket does not get enough rainfall. This year has had a lot of rain already. I think more like mismanagement of water resources are to blame.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Damage assessment underway in flood-hit Southern provinces
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Phuket Opinion: Ride the wave
Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect
Heavy rain warning for Phuket, South
Heavy weather warning issued for Phuket
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation advice on weather warning
Lifeguards warn of continued danger at Phuket beaches
Heavy weather warning issued for Phuket, Andaman
Disaster officials warn of Phuket flood, landslide dangers
Rain to impact Phuket until Sunday, district chiefs should prepare for evacuations
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides
Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it

 