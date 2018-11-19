Disaster officials warn of heavy rain in Phuket

PHUKET: The national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a warning for people across Southern Thailand to be on alert as heavy rain and strong waves are forecast for the coming days.

weather

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 November 2018, 03:37PM

The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Thursday (Nov 20-22), specifically ordered disaster officials in the South, including Phuket and the Andaman coast, to be on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides. Image: DDPM

The warning ordered disaster officials throughout the South to be on alert for deluges brought on by the prevailing low pressure of ‘Toraji’. The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Thursday (Nov 20-22), specifically ordered disaster officials in the South, including Phuket and the Andaman coast, to be on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides. “Tropical Storm Toraji prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, leading to waves up to two meters high in the Andaman Sea,” said the warning. “All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” the warning ordered. “Stay tuned for weather updates and beware severe conditions, including possible flash floods,” the warning added. People in need of emergency assistance were urged to call the DDPM 24-hour hotline 1784.