333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Disaster officials record zero fires in Phuket in March

Disaster officials record zero fires in Phuket in March

PHUKET: Despite multiple reports of fires by local authorities in Phuket, not a single incident was included in the final report for March released by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 office, responsible for five several southern Thai provinces but physically based in Phuket.

Sunday 9 April 2023, 04:29PM

The DDPM Region 18 fire report for March. Image: DDPM Region 18 Facebook

The DDPM Region 18 fire report for March. Image: DDPM Region 18 Facebook

Local fire in Mai Khao in March. Photo: Mai Khai Or Bor Tor

Local fire in Mai Khao in March. Photo: Mai Khai Or Bor Tor

Local fire in Pa Khlok in March. Photo: Pa Khlok Municipality

Local fire in Pa Khlok in March. Photo: Pa Khlok Municipality

Local fire in Rawai in March. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Local fire in Rawai in March. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Local fire in Koh Kaew in March. Photo: Koh Kaew OrBorTor

Local fire in Koh Kaew in March. Photo: Koh Kaew OrBorTor

« »

The report for March was published on the DDPM Region 18 Facebook page on Apr 5 and lists various types of fires that had happened from Mar 1-31 in Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Ranong.

According to the report, in March there were 38 fires of different categories in 10 villages of four provinces. Phuket was the only Region 18 province without any incidents recorded. Elsewhere the DPPM recorded four house fires, one factory fire, one government office fire, 32 farmland fires and two fires at garbage sites.

Meanwhile, only during the second half of the month Phuket municipalities or tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor) reported not fewer than ten fires, neither of which made it to the final report by DDPM Region 18.

Blue Tree Phuket

Officially recognised by local authorities incidents from Mar 15 include but not limited to:

  • Mar 15. Pa Khlok. Fire at a garbage site near Ban Paklok School;
  • Mar 16. Sakhu. Fire at Asian Shooting Range;
  • Mar 22. Pa Khlok. House fire in Promphan Village;
  • Mar 22. Pa Khlok. Vegetation fire on Soi Papa Ban Yamu;
  • Mar 23. Pa Khlok. Vegetation fire on Sai Laem Sai Rd;
  • Mar 24. Kamala. Local fire, location and type not specified;
  • Mar 25. Ko Kaew. Vegetation fire behind Toyota dealership;
  • Mar 26. Mai Khao. Vegetation fire near Melia Phuket Mai Khao Hotel;
  • Mar 26. Chalong. Local fire, location and type not specified;
  • Mar 30. Rawai. Vegetation fire on Soi Khok Makham.

No casualties were reported in any of the aforementioned cases.

The final report by the DDPM Region 18 office did not include explanation of the criteria (casualties, damage etc) which an incident should meet to be incuded in the report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Sponsorship Market COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Surpassed Other Southeast Asian Markets
Unpaid traffic fine means no road tax renewal, confirms PLTO 
Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing
Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash
Phuket expects B4.5bn from tourism this Songkran
Alcohol ban in force in northern Phuket due to PPAO byelections
‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket
Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl
’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

 

Phuket community
Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

@Jimmy I am neither Thai nor I am unaware of those statistics. But thinking because of those stati...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing

Anything that can damage Thailand's tourist image is strictly under government control and no on...(Read More)

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

Just educating, poor, simple @DeKaaskopp. As he is Thai, he is completely clueless as to how LOW his...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

Funny how we never read about aggressive InDriver or Bolt drivers. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing

Spot on Kurt. Every level of the Thai government is rotten to the core. All about "Money" ...(Read More)

Phuket expects B4.5bn from tourism this Songkran

they are bored and they need to fart some numbers to show that are actually doing something again......(Read More)

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

Probably ? Or maybe he drove like non Thai ,,,,,and idiots, same you see driving all over the islan...(Read More)

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

Jimmy888@ sheer speculation have some respect for the dead tragic accident and a brother now grievin...(Read More)

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

Was the russian motorbike driver, may he rest in Peace, having the by Thai LAW required motorbike li...(Read More)

Phuket expects B4.5bn from tourism this Songkran

Caution- TAT magic calculator at work again. Why do they come out with these ridiculous statements?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pacific Prime Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 