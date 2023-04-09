Disaster officials record zero fires in Phuket in March

PHUKET: Despite multiple reports of fires by local authorities in Phuket, not a single incident was included in the final report for March released by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 office, responsible for five several southern Thai provinces but physically based in Phuket.

The report for March was published on the DDPM Region 18 Facebook page on Apr 5 and lists various types of fires that had happened from Mar 1-31 in Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Ranong.

According to the report, in March there were 38 fires of different categories in 10 villages of four provinces. Phuket was the only Region 18 province without any incidents recorded. Elsewhere the DPPM recorded four house fires, one factory fire, one government office fire, 32 farmland fires and two fires at garbage sites.

Meanwhile, only during the second half of the month Phuket municipalities or tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor) reported not fewer than ten fires, neither of which made it to the final report by DDPM Region 18.

Officially recognised by local authorities incidents from Mar 15 include but not limited to:

Mar 15. Pa Khlok. Fire at a garbage site near Ban Paklok School;

Mar 16. Sakhu. Fire at Asian Shooting Range;

Mar 22. Pa Khlok. House fire in Promphan Village;

Mar 22. Pa Khlok. Vegetation fire on Soi Papa Ban Yamu;

Mar 23. Pa Khlok. Vegetation fire on Sai Laem Sai Rd;

Mar 24. Kamala. Local fire, location and type not specified;

Mar 25. Ko Kaew. Vegetation fire behind Toyota dealership;

Mar 26. Mai Khao. Vegetation fire near Melia Phuket Mai Khao Hotel;

Mar 26. Chalong. Local fire, location and type not specified;

Mar 30. Rawai. Vegetation fire on Soi Khok Makham.

No casualties were reported in any of the aforementioned cases.

The final report by the DDPM Region 18 office did not include explanation of the criteria (casualties, damage etc) which an incident should meet to be incuded in the report.