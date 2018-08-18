THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Disaster officials on alert amid heavy rain warning

PHUKET: Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Director-General Chayapol Thitisak has ordered all emergency branches through the North and the South to be on alert as heavy rain is forecast for the coming days.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 12:20PM

Disaster officials have been put on alert amid the heavy rain warning. Image: DDPM

The North is on alert for heavy rain and possible flash flooding and landslides amid the fallout from Tropical Storm ‘Bebinca’, while the South, including Phuket and Andaman coast is on alert for deluges brought on by the prevailing southwest monsoon.

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand leading to 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea but above 4 meters high in thundershower areas, and 2-3 meters high in the Gulf,” said the warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore lasting 20 August. Residents along the coast beware of the inshore surge.

“Stay tuned for the weather update and beware of the severe condition due to a possible flash flood,” the warning added.

People in need of assistance were urged to call the DDPM 24-hour hotline 1784.

QSI International School Phuket

The TMD has maintained its forecast the heavy weather to continue through to Monday (Aug 20), with winds expected to gust up to 45km/h.

“Sailors should navigate with caution. Smaller boats should remain on shore until 20 August 2011,” the TMD warned.

“People in the eastern and southern coastal areas are wary of strong winds blowing across the coast,” it added.

People were urged to keep an eye on weather reports from the TMD website (click here) or to call the weather forecast 24-hour hotline 1182.

 

 

Jor12 | 18 August 2018 - 22:58:47 

If you bothered to read the article it states, "... small boats keep ashore lasting 20 August." That is what is termed "prevention of that department."

BenPendejo | 18 August 2018 - 17:34:24 

Agree with Kurt...there is no prevention as long as their warning is phrased as "Smaller boats [should] remain on shore instead of "shall remain on shore". Earlier this week, among heavy waves at Kata, a parasail boat was flipped in the surf and washed ashore, with the desire for baht far outstripping safety. Jetskis were also out in rough seas off Kalim. Thais don't care about ...

Kurt | 18 August 2018 - 13:14:31 

Disaster prevention?
As long small boats ( tourist speed boats) only are 'adviced' not to sail during heavy see. swell, wind conditions, I don't see any prevention of that department. Curious to know what they are preventing.

