Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has warned island residents to prepare for heavy weather and possible flash floods and landslides next week following a weather warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 November 2019, 04:40PM

Vice Governor Supoj today (Nov 23) reported that the national office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had issued a notice for people in risk areas to beware heavy weather from this coming Monday (Nov 25) through to next Friday (Nov 29).

The national DDPM alert follows the TMD issuing a heavy weather warning for Southern Thailand yesterday, Vice Governor Supoj explained.

The TMD warning, re-issued today, explains that strong northeast monsoon winds will prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and the South next week.

All provinces along the Gulf of Thailand coast from Surat Thani and further south, including Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Songkhla and Narathiwat, were warned of strong waves reaching over two metres tall and of heavy rains and flash flooding.

The national DDPM adivsory extended that warning to all provinces along the Andaman coast.

“Please be careful and follow the heavy rain situation, which my cause flash flooding and strong wind waves from November 25-29,” the DDPM advisory noted.

The warning advised all people in risk areas to beware flash flooding in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“Therefore we ask the people to closely follow the situation and the effects that may occur in the area. For areas near the coast, we request that all hotels in beach areas to inform tourists to be cautious and not to swim during strong wind waves and we seriously advise that all small boats do not put to sea during periods with strong wind waves,” the warning urged.

Any persons needing urgent assistance during the heavy weather were urged to call the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at 076-238554.