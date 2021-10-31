Direct Phuket flights from Kazakhstan resume

PHUKET: The first regular scheduled flight service from Kazakhstan to resume since the COVID-19 tourism shutdown was brought into effect last year landed in Phuket this morning, bringing 165 tourists entering the country under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

tourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 11:51AM

The Air Astana direct flight departed Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital which remains a key business city for the country, at 00:25am and landed at Phuket International Airport at 8:12am today (Oct 31).

Present to welcome the disembarking passengers was Nantasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office.

Among those on board the flight was Bella Tormysheva, Vice-president of Corporate Communications of Air Astana, who arrived to discuss further flights and tours coming to Phuket.

“Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries are another potential market for people traveling to Phuket. It is also a new market group to watch as well. This is a great opportunity for Phuket to welcome this group of tourists,” Ms Nantasiri said.

“Air Astana has arranged for a maximum of four flights a week to Phuket in November, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand has received reports that there are still six more airlines waiting to resume flights to Phuket in November,” she added.