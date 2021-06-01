The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

PHUKET: THAI Airways, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Qatar Airways will fly to Phuket at least once a week from July 1, according to information shared with major tour operators by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 11:48AM

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

« »

Although Phuket airport has yet to confirm the news, Swiss travel agency Thailand Reisen Reber has confirmed that THAI Airways flight TG973 will depart Zurich at 1:30pm on Saturdays and land in Phuket at 5:55am on Sundays.

The flight will be provided by a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner with 256 seats; 22 in Royal Silk Class and 234 in Economy Class.

Prices for the flight start from CHF 790.00 (about B27,426) per person.

The confirmation of the direct flights from Zurich follows THAI Airways announcing the airline will offer from July 1 direct flights to Phuket from Paris, Frankfurt, London and Copenhagen.

Under the Phuket Direct Flight Plan shared with major tour operators THAI Airways from July 1 will also operate direct flights to Phuket from Seoul, Singapore and New Delhi (or Tokyo).

Meanwhile, Emirates airline will operate daily direct flights to Phuket from Dubai and Israel national carrier El Al will operate one direct flight a week from Tel Aviv to Phuket.

Qatar Airways from July 1 will operate one flight a week from Stockholm, Oslo, Paris, Warsaw and Vienna via Doha to Phuket.

Also under the plan, British Airways  in conjunction with Qatar Airways from July 1 will fly three flights a day London-Doha-Phuket.

Singapore Airlines is already operating regular flights to Phuket several times a week.

The information shared with major tour operators explained the conditions for international tourists being allowed to arrive in Phuket without being required to serve any period of quarantine exactly as explained by TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn in an official letter issued last Thursday (May 27).

Not explained in the TAT’s latest announcements is that vaccinated international tourists will need to be issued a Certificate of Entry from a Thai embassy, as announced by the TAT itself late last month in launching its ‘Entry Thailand’ app to facilitate tourists coming into the country.

MGID

Also not clarified is whether vaccinated international tourists arriving in Phuket will be required to have health insurance valued at US$100,000.

Arrivals must be fully vaccinated and must be able to show RT-PCR test results issued within 72 hours before boarding the flight proving the passenger has tested negative for COVID-19.

Children under 12 years old travelling with vaccinated parents do not need vaccination or PCR test for entry, while children between 13 and 18 years old travelling with vaccinated parents only need a PCR test for entry.

Currently travellers vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Covishield vaccines will be allowed entry. Other vaccines will be added to the list, the TAT said.

The countries that international tourists will be allowed to arrive from must also be “medium- to low risk countries”, the TAT added.

International tourist arrivals must spend seven nights in Phuket before being allowed to leave the island. During that time the tourists will be allowed to move freely about Phuket.

Arrivals will be required to undergo a RT-PCR test on their fifth day of stay, at the expense of the traveller. If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave the island on day trips to Phi Phi Island, Koh Yao Island and other locations on Phang Nga Bay.

All international arrivals must be booked to stay at accommodation venues approved by the TAT’s Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA), and all tours and tourism business services used by tourists must also be SHA approved, the TAT noted.

All arrivals must install the ‘Thailand Plus’ app on their phone and enable location sharing for the whole duration of their stay.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said tourism demand during the initial stage of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ reopening is expected to be soft because of tight travel restrictions in both Thailand and some tourist origin countries.

Regardless, the plan remains to reopen Khao Lak and Krabi from August 1, the TAT told tour operators, ahead of opening the rest of the country from October 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 01 June 2021 - 12:32:25 

Are there going to be more places to get the PCR test done? If not then Bangkok-Phuket will retain their apparent monopoly on them. These tests are either dirt cheap or free in developed countries. If every  tourist has to pay half the value of a one-way ticket to Europe for a their test here it wont look good for Phuket.

CaptainJack69 | 01 June 2021 - 12:14:36 

The quoted price for the Zurich flight is for a return ticket right? It's already possible to fly other airlines return for as low as 23,000B, so 27k for one-way wouldn't attract many passengers. Cancelling routes for lack of customers wouldn't look good for Phuket.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town Mayor confirmed to take office
Man found dead in the water south of Patong
Malaysia imposes lockdown as Southeast Asia battles virus surge
Patong entertainment venue operators plea to reopen
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage
PM defends defence spending
Phuket daily COVID infections hold at single digits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID rules relaxed but house gathering still prohibited || May 31
China allows couples to have three children: state media
Rich PAOs scramble to buy vaccines amid slow rollout by government
Mains water supply outage to affect all Pa Khlok
Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk
Government accused of concealing vaccine data
Ukrainian ambassador dies on Koh Lipe, cause unclear

 

Phuket community
Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

Are there going to be more places to get the PCR test done? If not then Bangkok-Phuket will retain t...(Read More)

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

The quoted price for the Zurich flight is for a return ticket right? It's already possible to fl...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

Getting 12 doses from a 10 dose vial and delaying a second dose by 600% past the manufacturer's ...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Is Mr Hogg aware that retirees are on O visas and need B visas in order to comply with labor laws w...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

And then there's the whiner whining about whiners -which does not have a g in it, dammit. Are ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls for unity, July 1 a ‘mission for all’

The worker camp on Soi 7 is business as usual, happy hour unmasked at the local canteen. Volleyball...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

The variant first detected in India? You mean the India variant? Why patronize the Indian governmen...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

No vaccine shortest? There was for sure in thai prisons. And why make interval vaccination 16 weeks?...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

Most of the defense budget spent on salaries? Then cut the staff, get rid of the overpaid and overwe...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

While Thailand's people is suffering Covid-19 the budget of the health Ministry should be higher...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket

 