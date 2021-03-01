BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Diogo treble puts Rabbits within one win of glory

Diogo treble puts Rabbits within one win of glory

FOOTBALL: BG Pathum United moved to with one win of claiming their first ever Thai League 1 title when they hammered Samut Prakan City 6-0 last night (Feb 28).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 March 2021, 09:24AM

Striker Diogo Luis Santo converts a penalty for BG Pathum United last night. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Striker Diogo Luis Santo converts a penalty for BG Pathum United last night. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Rabbits showed hosts Samut Prakan City no mercy as they maintained their 19-point lead at the top of the table.

With only seven matches remaining this season, Pathum could wrap up the title at their home ground on Thursday when they host Sukhothai.

Diogo Luis Santo had a hat-trick, Victor Cardozo struck twice and Santiparb Channgom scored one goal for the Rabbits.

Meanwhile, Port ended their five-game winless run in the league, which included four losses, with a 3-1 home victory over bottom-placed Rayong that helped them reclaim a share of second spot last night.

Former champions Buriram United, who defeated Nakhon Ratchasima 3-0 in a northeastern derby on Saturday night, had taken sole possession of second spot, but Port’s victory last night helped them tie the Thunder Castle on 44 points.

Port went on the front foot from the word go and found themselves leading the visitors 1-0 in the sixth minute when Nelson Bonilla set up Siwakorn Jakkuprasart to score from close range.

Art-Tec Design

Khlong Toey-based Port got their second in the 38th minute when Pakorn Prempak crossed the ball to Sergio Suarez to score with a header.

Rayong were able to reduce deficit by one early in the second half but Metee Sarakum’s strike was followed by a penalty for Port which was converted by Suarez to seal the fate of the match in the 83rd minute.

Struggling Chonburi also found their scoring boots again at their home ground and handed Suphanburi a 4-1 defeat.

Suphanburi had a quick goal through Rithiporn Warnchuen, but Chonburi then hit the target four times as Renato Kelic (10th minute), Kritsada Kaman (22nd), Panupong Polsa (47th) and Eliandro (80th) scored for the Sharks.

Also last night, fifth-placed True Bangkok United were 1-0 winners at Sukhothai thanks to an 18th minute strike from Vander Luis.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd frustrated in Chelsea stalemate, Bale stars for Spurs
America’s Cup on hold amid New Zealand’s COVID lockdown
Pivac sets Wales sights on bigger prize after Triple Crown triumph
Muay Thai to be included at 2023 European Games
Man City chase quadruple as United aim to end Tuchel’s record
Phuket bowls returns with ‘Hollywood Invitational’
Judge dominates in PCG win over Panthers
Touch rugby returns to Phuket
UK virus roadmap offers hope for sports crowds
Solskjaer not giving up hope of catching City
‘Fantastico!’ Italy’s Luna Rossa qualifies for America’s Cup
Dominant Djokovic wins ninth Australian Open
Osaka wins Aussie Open for second time
Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999, Chelsea held
Ineos strike but Luna Rossa still control America’s Cup challenge

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)

Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day

It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
QSI Cooking 2021
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura

 