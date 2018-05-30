NAKHON NAYOK: A police officer directing traffic outside a school in Nakhon Nayok has impressed pupils – along with their parents and passing motorists – with his creative costumes.

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong appears to ride a dinosaur while directing traffic outside Anuban Nakhon Nayok School in Muang district, Nakhon Nayok. Photo: @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook via Bangkok Post

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong has become a darling for netizens after pictures of him wearing cartoon costumes while on duty outside Anuban Nakhon Nahok kindergarten in Muang district went viral.

One photo posted on social media featured a large dinosaur doll, which made it appear as if the officer was actually riding the extinct beast. Other famous characters making an appearance were Minnie Mouse and the Japanese mascot Kumamon.

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit was assigned to the location almost a year ago, and has since become popular nationwide after pictures of the officer were shared on the @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook account on Monday (May 28) – and rapidly went viral.

“I can encourage children to go to school,” he told the catdumb.com website. “I asked for permission from my boss and he supported the idea,” he added.

“My daughter likes him”, posted a follower named New Nitikul. “Her eyes went wide with excitement when she saw him. Her face looked pretty sad on days she didn’t see him. She asked me ‘Where is that policeman?’”

Since his pictures were shared, many thanked him for delighting their children – and called for more. more.

“I’ll do it again. See you on Thursday,” the officer wrote on the @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook page. “I’m off on Wednesday. Come for selfies and thank you all for liking what I’m doing.”

“I enjoy my job,” he added.

