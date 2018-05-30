FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Dino’ traffic cop wins hearts of parents, pupils

NAKHON NAYOK: A police officer directing traffic outside a school in Nakhon Nayok has impressed pupils – along with their parents and passing motorists – with his creative costumes.

policetransporthumourBangkok Post

Wednesday 30 May 2018, 09:03AM

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong appears to ride a dinosaur while directing traffic outside Anuban Nakhon Nayok School in Muang district, Nakhon Nayok. Photo: @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook via Bangkok Post

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong appears to ride a dinosaur while directing traffic outside Anuban Nakhon Nayok School in Muang district, Nakhon Nayok. Photo: @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook via Bangkok Post

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong has become a darling for netizens after pictures of him wearing cartoon costumes while on duty outside Anuban Nakhon Nahok kindergarten in Muang district went viral.

One photo posted on social media featured a large dinosaur doll, which made it appear as if the officer was actually riding the extinct beast. Other famous characters making an appearance were Minnie Mouse and the Japanese mascot Kumamon.

Sen Sgt Maj Tanit was assigned to the location almost a year ago, and has since become popular nationwide after pictures of the officer were shared on the @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook account on Monday (May 28) – and rapidly went viral.

“I can encourage children to go to school,” he told the catdumb.com website. “I asked for permission from my boss and he supported the idea,” he added.

“My daughter likes him”, posted a follower named New Nitikul. “Her eyes went wide with excitement when she saw him. Her face looked pretty sad on days she didn’t see him. She asked me ‘Where is that policeman?’”

QSI International School Phuket

Since his pictures were shared, many thanked him for delighting their children – and called for more. more.

“I’ll do it again. See you on Thursday,” the officer wrote on the @tiny.NakhonNayok Facebook page. “I’m off on Wednesday. Come for selfies and thank you all for liking what I’m doing.”

“I enjoy my job,” he added.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Horrific cadet skydiving deaths blamed on police
Phuket jet-ski mechanic drowns in lake test drive
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Motorcyclist killed while exiting Phuket underpass
Thai man, 33, beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch
No special ‘temporary’ driver’s licences for tourists
Phuket taxi driver dodges ‘flee the scene’, drunk driving charges
Grand Palace touts nabbed
Phuket ice delivery driver unscathed after high-speed wipeout
Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket
Driver found dead on parked Phuket bus
Phuket tourists injured as van slams through power pole
Heroin mules busted during police raids
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 