Dinner out with special guests of Rotary Andaman

Start From: Wednesday 14 October 2020, 07:00PM to Wednesday 14 October 2020, 09:00PM

The Rotary Club Patong invites all other Andaman Rotary clubs and guests for a joint networking opportunity. Fees ​500 THB for set dinner buffet with 1 Entrée – 1 Main – 1 Dessert Dinner Entrée Pumpkin Soup (V) Pumpkin – pumpkin seeds – sour cream Char Grilled Vegetable Salad (V) Summer vegetables – Kalamata olives – feta cheese – sundried tomato Homemade Salmon Gravlax Homemade Atlantic salmon – dill crème – condiments – sourdough bread Eggplant Parmigiana (V) Eggplants – tomato sauce – Mozzarella – Parmiggiano Reggiano Pomelo & Prawns Salad Pomelo – orange – prawns – shallots – peanuts – local herbs Spicy seafood soup Stir-fried sea prawns – tamarind paste – crispy shallot Main (Main can be replaced by one starter) Chicken Thigh Crispy skin – carrot puree – walnuts – kale – Pecorino salad Black King Fish Steak Lightly cured – organic tomatoes – onions – cucumber – Kalamata olives – cold capsicum sauce Ravioli Alla Caprese (V) Ricotta cheese– Mozzarella – fresh tomato sauce Phuket Braised Pork with Jasmine rice Free range pork belly – garlic – black pepper Red curry of Pork with Jasmine Rice Phanaeng curry – free range pork loin – kaffir lime – coconut milk Stir Fry Tofu with Jasmine Rice (V) Black pepper – soy sauce – coriander – veggies Beef Striploin Black Angus Grain Fed 150 days MBS 3 + side salad (Additional + 350 THB) 300g AUS New York Strip – confit tomato – garlic – beef jus Beef Tenderloin Black Angus Grain Fed 120 days + side salad (Additional + 450 THB) 250g AUS Fillet Mignon – confit tomato – garlic – beef jus Dessert Tiramisu Biscuits with coffee – mascarpone cream – cocoa powder New York Cheesecake Graham cracker crust – homemade blueberry jam Passion fruit tart Sweet dough – passion fruit curd - meringue Ice cream & Sorbet 1 scoop Chocolate & vanilla bean ice-cream – Lemon – Mango – Coconut – Strawberry sorbet Location Fresca Kitchen’s & Deli 56/80 Moo 4, Soi Suksan 2, Wiset Rd., Rawai, Muang, Phuket, ตำบล ราไวย์ Muang, ภูเก็ต 83130 For questions around the event please address "Dieter Dratwa"

Person : Dieter Dratwa
Address : Fresca Kitchen’s & Deli in Rawai

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

