Dining ‘al fresco’ at Rim Talay is the perfect way to savour some fresh seafood

Sitting within earshot of the susurrating waves in the elegant sala of the Amari Phuket’s Rim Talay restaurant overlooking the dancing lights across Patong Bay, I had a startling insight.

Baz Daniel

Saturday 30 December 2017, 09:00AM

I realised that this was exactly the situation in which we were supposed to enjoy dining on seafood – within the sight, smell and sound of the very waters that had given us the healthful bounty we were digesting.

Zoologist Desmond Morris points out in his documentary The Human Zoo that our human biology evolved over huge tracts of time and at a very slow rate.

Meanwhile, human industrialisation and urbanisation have overtaken our species in the mere blink of the cosmological eye, while the glacial pace of our biological evolution is unable to keep up with these startling developments, and has left us saddled with a brain and body which are still primarily adapted to living a hunter-gatherer existence.

So, in truth, we were quite clearly designed by Mother Nature to consume seafood exactly where we caught it, literally “rim talay”, which of course is the Thai expression for “by the beach.”

Sitting in the elegant beachside sala of Rim Talay enjoying a super-fresh selection of delectable seafood at their regular seafood buffet supper, I could literally feel the pleasure that the sounds, sights and tangy ozone and salt spray aromas brought to enhance my savouring of this primal experience.

My brain and physiology seemed to be singing harmoniously telling me that this is how I had been deigned to consume the glorious abundance of fish, sashimi and sushi, shellfish, crustaceans and squid that the sea offered up, complemented by fresh, crunchy, healthy salad, with just a smidgen of naughty indulgence from the fruit and dessert selection at meal’s end.

Not that I totally wanted to abandon the advantages of modernity and globalism as I plunged into the delights of the extensive imported drinks menu!

Here, other hunter-gatherers, and indeed highly-skilled horticulturists, of our human tribe had worked tirelessly in far-flung regions of our planet such as the Marlborough area on the South Island of New Zealand and the Upper Mosel Valley to bring us the fabulous crispy zest with which we paired our seafood bounty.

QSI International School Phuket

And to provide a visual backdrop to our meal’s delights, this was surely the very best aspect from which to embrace the heady mania of Patong, even, as if on cue, a huge, illuminated cruise-liner slid across the sunset waters and disappeared over the horizon.

From our chilled vantage point within the blissful embrace of Rim Talay, I could only describe Patong’s appearance as “calming, romantic and inviting”… surely words that are not normally associated with the cauldrons of hedonistic excess for which this corner of Phuket has gained global notoriety.

Rim Talay is a casual yet elegant restaurant refreshed by sea breezes and looking across the glittering waters of Patong Bay, providing both a sanctuary and a playground for families and romantic couples alike.

The charming and helpful staff serve a different international buffet selection, plus à la carte menu of fine continental cuisine, each evening of the week, while the adjacent poolside bar is the perfect place to wind down with a cold drink.

Let your inner hunter-gatherer rejoice!

 

Rim Talay’s Christmas Day Starlit Buffet Extravaganza is priced at B2,800++ per person and B1,400++ for kids under 12. Their New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is B5,500++ per person and B2,750++ for kids under 12. So if you are looking for the perfect place to celebrate the festive season, head to Amari and dine in the open-air charm of Rim Talay. For more information visit: amari.com

 

 
