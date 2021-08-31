The Phuket News
Dine-in customers to help restaurants recover 50% of income

BANGKOK: The Thai Restaurant Association has informed the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that the reopening of restaurants to dine-in customers will help restaurateurs recover about 50% of normal income.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 10:25AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The association has also asked the government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Thai and migrant workers in the restaurant business, as soon as possible, reports state news agency NNT.

President of the Thai Restaurant Association, Thaniwan Koonmongkon, said that the CCSA’s resolution to relax disease-control measures, particularly the granting of permission for restaurants to reopen their businesses to dine-in customers while following all precautionary measures, is beyond expectations, with 75% capacity allowed for outdoor dining spaces. 

The decision will improve the overall situation, leading to an increase in sales volume. However, it also depends on how well restaurateurs manage their customer base.

After the reopening becomes effective, the sales volume of restaurants should increase from 20% to at least 50%, helping businesses to survive. Food businesses in Thailand are valued at B1.4 billion a day. Once the sales volume reaches 50%, or about B700 million a day, restaurants will be injecting B21bn into the economy a month.

UWC Thailand

Ms Thaniwan added that the government should provide COVID-19 vaccines to Thai and migrant workers in the restaurant business.

Although the Ministry of Public Health has allowed the general public to register for COVID-19 vaccination equally, many migrant workers and some Thai workers in different sectors are not able to access the registration process due to various factors.

Only 200,000 workers in the restaurant business are insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, while many other workers are not registered.

Therefore, the Thai Restaurants Association has encouraged restaurant workers to register for vaccinations; the information will be submitted to the Ministry of Public Health, so as to allocate more doses of vaccine to meet the demand, she said.

Kurt | 31 August 2021 - 11:00:00 

Nice chat about %%% 'sales volume. But luckily CCSA put the finger on the wound. Many staff all over Thailand are not vaccinated 'due to various reasons'. Why SSCA not say bluntly that Government fails in vaccination process and due to that many entrepreneurs remain in financial trouble with their unvaccinated thai and migrant staff?

 

