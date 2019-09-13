THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing

Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing

PHUKET: Come next Friday (Sept 20) police across Phuket will cease the decades-old practice of seizing driver’s licences of motorists caught breaking traffic laws in a policy shift ahead of rolling out major amendments made to the Land Traffic Act, which had been in effect unchanged since 1979.

transportSafetypolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 14 September 2019, 09:00AM

A Traffic Police officer holds up a digital driver’s licence, to be recognised by police from next Friday (Sept 20). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A Traffic Police officer holds up a digital driver’s licence, to be recognised by police from next Friday (Sept 20). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new Traffic Act amendments also allow for a points system to be finally implemented under which drivers are granted 12 points, from which demerit points for traffic violations are deducted. The number of points to be deducted will depend on the severity of the violation.

Losing all 12 points, which are restored each calendar year, will lead to licence suspension for 90 days, while three suspensions will lead to a one-year suspension.

However, the points system – which has received very strong support from road-safety advocates – will not be rolled out in the immediate future, said Phuket Provincial Police Traffic Chief Col Phakin Na Ranong.

“The points system is not so clear for now. We must wait for the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok to confirm more about this in detail,” he added.

Regardless, Col Phakin strongly supported the new traffic measures, saying, “The fines are so clear and the points system will change traffic behavior, and force people to be better drivers on the road.”

Col Phakin welcomed even the first step in not seizing driver’s licences, noting that the policy had little effect anyway.

“I think it is a good idea. Some people like to play games. They don’t come to pay the fine and leave their licence behind. There are a lot of driver’s licences still at police stations waiting to be collected,” Col Phakin explained.

Also from next Friday police will start recognising digital driver’s licences presented on phones through the “DLT QR LICENCE” app, Col Phakin also confirmed.

However, he stressed that drivers who have yet to install the DLT app on their phones will still need to carry their actual licences.

“This especially applies to foreigners (mostly tourists) who can’t add their licences to this app. It would be better that they carry their licences with them,” he said.

The app (available on Google Play here and Apple’s App Store here) recognises only licences issued by the DLT.

 

 

Traffic Police from all police stations across Phuket have undergone training in Surat Thani this week to make sure the policy is applied uniformly, he added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“After they come back, they can train other officers at their own police station,” Col Phakin said.

In issuing fines, Col Phakin explained, “Officers are to ask to see the driver’s licence and record its details in the police fine book, and hand it back to driver.

“Police will still issue the fine on paper and hand it to the driver to pay. A copy of this record will be entered into the traffic police network, which is connected to the DLT national database,” he added.

Drivers who fail to pay outstanding fines will not be able to renew their annual vehicle tax until the fines are paid, Col Phakin stressed.

However, he added, “It is now much more convenient to pay fines. They can be paid at any police station, at any Krungthai Bank branch, ATM or through the bank’s mobile banking app ‘NEXT’ or at any Boontuem (stand-alone bill payment) machines.”

With fines now nationally centralised, police stations no longer have any discretion to levy different amounts than other police stations, as previously allowed under the wording in the law of fines “up to” specified amounts.

Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Prateung Ponmana, the Traffic Police Chief for the Karon area, confirmed, “The fines are now set at exact amounts. All police throughout the country must follow these rates, which are the same as the maximums set in 2016.”

Of note, the DLT QR LICENCE app does not show the amounts charged as fines.

To see a full list of the fines in Thai, click here.

The controversial issue car rental agents being held responsible for traffic fines incurred by customers raised sincere concerns when the now-defunct National Legislative Assembly (NLA) passed the Traffic Act amendments in January – by 138 votes for, to one against.

In passing the bill, the NLA finally agreed that the vehicle rental company must inform police and supply them with evidence within 30 days if a client is found violating traffic laws.

Failure to do so means a firm will have to pay five times the maximum fine on behalf of their client, reported the Bangkok Post earlier this year. (See story here.)

On this point, Phuket Provincial Police Traffic Chief Col Phakin declined to comment, noting that he thought it prudent to wait for his superiors in Bangkok to confirm by police order first.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time
Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech
Tourism lures get creative
Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smashing fakes! Pope coming to Thailand? Drug drops put drivers at risk? || September 13
Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site
Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations
Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

 

Phuket community
Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Thank you Major Chalermluck...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Nasa,how do you know that Karon Police station kept the bail? All i can read on here is that Phuket ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

"..and keeping in sleeping mode about improvement"And what makes you think they are not tr...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Today in BangkokPost another article about this ex convicted army officer/drugs smuggler. He faked ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

As mr Bullman was given the chance to 'depart' after leaving a bail of thb 200,000 (?), one ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

It is perfectly normal for this police station and put the money right in the pocket, I know 3 case...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Sure, American culture is corrupted and vain, w too many obese, consumption addicted citizens, poor...(Read More)

No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

Seht- this is about producing ID to the police- nothing to do with banks. ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Great example of how useless the TM-28/30 is. "Bad guys" don't bother to make repeate...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

use of the TM30 should be able to track him down, he is a bad guy, isn't that what it is for? :)...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Thai Residential

 