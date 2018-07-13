FISHING: Welcome to July me cockle-shell heroes.

One of Jimmy’s favourite family fishing pictures. An oldie but a goodie. Photo: Supplied

I see that Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior visited Phuket last month. Boy have they got their work cut out for them, steaming into the lion’s den (or rabbit warren) of Thai conservation plans and achievements. Greenpeace – you have my most sincere best wishes; I just hope you did not bite off more than you can chew during the visit, with “No Feeding the Fish” and “No Smoking on the Beaches” being two their latest conservational achievements.

June 10 saw the passing of my fishing partner of more than a dozen years, Nareen. R.I.P. my friend, you will be a sad loss to the fishing community, even though you could get sea-sick on a jetty. Condolences to his family, please know, I will also miss him.

Mid-month, towards the end of Ramadan, the hatches were well truly battened as the island’s west coast received its annual onslaught from the sea. So here we go again, more flip-flops on the beaches and you have no idea how difficult it is to find a PAIR. While looking I said to a guy I met on the beach, “I see you’ve lost a flip-flop.”

“No mate” was the reply. I’ve just found one.

Amazingly I had two separate inquiries to go out fishing during the recent big storm which resulted in three metre by seven second seas. I explained that the weather was too bad, to the extent of being bloody dangerous. As if they couldn’t look out of the window and get hit by a falling tree – with a bit of luck.

Unlike a few years ago, it is now blatantly obvious to me that it takes extremely little brain power to travel the world these days, especially when you watch the Chinese going out on speedboats during atrocious conditions. At least the Thais and their other operating partners have their insatiable greed as an excuse for their corporate insanity.

Sticking with stupidity, discussing the state of the roads in Australia with a friend from down under, the now “Internationally Infamous” Chalong Circle reared its ugly head. Quote: “You could get the boats to leave from Rawai wharf. Oh wait – that was a project of the Chalong Underpass and Pier Building Company wasn’t it? Maybe the bloke who made your “Falkirk Wheel” has got a spare few days; he could create a dock down there!” Cheers Roy.

As regard this month’s fishing, the few boats that did go out said there is an abundance of Tuna, all around the 1.5 kilogram mark, as the young fish continue to put on weight, gorging themselves on Flying Fish and Squid before leaving the shallow, warm waters of the Andaman Sea and venturing out into the Indian Ocean.

As usual, tight lines all round!

Jimmy - fishinginphuket.com