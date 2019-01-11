THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Development of Yachting in Asia: The ‘Asia Marine story’

South East Asia is rapidly becoming a premier Superyacht destination with increasing interest from Asian clients and new infrastructure developing in the region. The South East Asia region is now recognized as the cruising ground with the largest potential worldwide. Traditional charterers are requesting to spend their holidays in new and exotic destinations and the Asian “nouveaux riches” are turning to yachting.

marine
By Sponsored

Saturday 12 January 2019, 09:00AM

Will yachting businesses in Asia have the same growth that the established destinations experienced in the ‘70s? How has Phuket adapted to the Luxury Yachting experience promising new opportunities?

We talked with Asia Marine, one of the longest established marine tourism companies in South East Asia involved in Yacht Charter, Yacht Brokerage, Yacht Services and Boat Management.

Established in 1987 and initially working with The Amanpuri and Pansea Hotel, Asia Marine has “surfed the waves”, adapting to the various phases of the yachting development in Phuket.

“Phuket Island was a backpackers destination in the ‘80s and is now the “Riviera of the East” with luxury villas and millions of visitors”, explained Vincent Tabuteau, Founder and CEO of Asia Marine. “We started with a few traditional wooden tour boats, and in 1992 we partnered with Sunsail operating the very first bareboat yacht charter fleet in Asia. Since then Asia Marine has grown substantially and now manages a larger and newer fleet of both sailing and motor yachts operated from Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.”

 

“The type of boats permanently-based in Phuket has changed in nature and their quality, number and size are on the increase”, claims Paul Stamp, Senior Broker. Two years ago, Asia Marine (Phuket) became a joint venture with AsiaMarine Yacht Services (Hong Kong) and together we have developed regionally, a successful sales division looking after both the new build and pre-owned sectors in sailing and motor yachts. We are the proud dealer of Numarine and Galeon, an award-winning motor yacht builder, and we also operate a growing fleet of Fountaine Pajot sailing Bare Boats.”

Eric Noyel CEO of AsiaMarine Hong Kong added, “I think a feel-good factor has returned to boating in South East Asia, and Phuket in particular. All brokers, associated contractors and agents are commenting on an upturn in business. Sales have definitely shown an increase in the last year.”

The Superyacht: A new chapter for Asia Marine

Most recently Asia Marine has established a partnership with FRASER, the world’s leading yacht brokerage and charter company for superyachts. This new partnership gives Asia Marine a huge worldwide network of expertise and global coverage to purchase, sell and charter large yachts too.

Fraser has an amazing range of Superyachts available for charter in all corners of the globe, and Asia Marine now has the opportunity to not only send Asian clients to the likes of the South of France and Florida/Caribbean, but also to bring charter clients to SE Asia too.

Asia Marine can now offer a global network of knowledge and experience from leading Yacht Brokers around the world, with a huge outreach. Fraser’s Head Office is in Monaco and now has 20 offices worldwide. For the past eight years Fraser has sold more yachts over 24m in length than any other broker worldwide.

Asia Marine can be reached at:
Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina
Email: info@asia-marine.net 
TEL : +66 (0) 76 239 111
FAX: +66 (0) 76 238 974

Asia Marine are on show at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)

 

