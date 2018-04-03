Details of Patong Songkran festivities announced PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup today (Apr 3) announced details for this year’s Songkran celebrations in Patong which will be held at Bangla Park on Apr 11-13. culture tourism The Phuket News Tuesday 3 April 2018, 05:52PM Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup announced details of Patong's Songkran celebrations. Photo: Patong Municipality She also suggested that people keep with the original tradition of Songkran and wear Thai costumes when taking part in the festivities. April 11 6pm: Contemporary music 7:30pm: Songkran Festival officially opens 8pm: Miss Songkran Beauty Contest and shows from Phuket Rajabhat University April 12

5pm: Three shows from entertainment operators 8pm: Shows performed by students from the Yamaha Music School April 13

8:30am: Food will be offered to 99 monks on Patong Beach Midday: Scented water to be poured on monks and elders at Suwankiriwong Temple From 2pm-7pm: 'Rong Len Ten Ram' (traditional Thai play, dance and songs) with retro music at Bangla Park Patong Municipality also announced that, "A big water tunnel will be installed in front of Bangla Park on Apr 12 to 13. People are invited to join 'Songkran Festival on the Beach' wearing Thai costumes."



