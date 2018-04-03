She also suggested that people keep with the original tradition of Songkran and wear Thai costumes when taking part in the festivities.
April 11
6pm: Contemporary music
7:30pm: Songkran Festival officially opens
8pm: Miss Songkran Beauty Contest and shows from Phuket Rajabhat University
April 12
5pm: Three shows from entertainment operators
8pm: Shows performed by students from the Yamaha Music School
April 13
8:30am: Food will be offered to 99 monks on Patong Beach
Midday: Scented water to be poured on monks and elders at Suwankiriwong Temple
From 2pm-7pm: ‘Rong Len Ten Ram’ (traditional Thai play, dance and songs) with retro music at Bangla Park
Patong Municipality also announced that, “A big water tunnel will be installed in front of Bangla Park on Apr 12 to 13. People are invited to join ‘Songkran Festival on the Beach’ wearing Thai costumes.”
