THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party

Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party

Destination Mai Khao Beach have announced that they will be hosting Phuket’s Biggest Australia Day Party on Australia Day, Sunday, January 26, 2020.


By Sponsored

Thursday 2 January 2020, 02:39PM

The event will be held to celebrate Australia Day at M Beach Club, featuring a truly Aussie menu prepared by the international chefs of the Mai Khao Resorts, including imported meats, seafood, kangaroo pies and many favourites from the shores of ’Straya.

There will be a “bloody great” Aussie band, DJ and loads of games including beach cricket, throw the thong in the dunny and pavlova eating contests… and of course loads of prizes.

Phuket’s much-loved Live89.5 radio will be broadcasting live from the event, too.

Getting there is easy. For B100 per person one way, shuttles will depart from Boat Avenue and Boat Lagoon at 11:30am and 1:30pm, returning at 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

La Boucherie

Destination Mai Khao Beach is a partnership with the Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, M Beach Club and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villa’s who together market Mai Khao Beach as a true destination for vacations, meetings, incentives, conventions, events and weddings.

Mai Khao Beach is an upscale resort environment along Phuket’s longest beach, just minutes from Phuket International Airport. Located beside – and some in – a national park, the Destination Mai Khao Beach partners support the eradication of single use plastics and provide care for both the community and environment.

Entry to Phuket’s Biggest Australia Day Party costs just B999++ per person for all you can eat food with various stations and buffets. Beverage packages with all the bells and whistles will be available for four hours at B1,499++ per person.

For reservations or more information, contact M beach Club at mbeachclub.phuket@minor.com or call 076-336111.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turtles released at Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi
Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
Royal Thai recipes shine at Ruen Thai!
University in the UK or US?
Rise of the Skywalker will give you Palpa’tations
Cycling in Paradise
Phuket History: The Tin’acious Dutch
Holiday Miracles
Phuket Red Cross to host inaugural Miss Coral Queen transgender beauty pageant
[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food
Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone
Let’s Get Bent: Abs for Xmas
Green Thoughts: Practical palms
Street Life: Inside Soi Dog, Asia’s largest animal welfare organisation

 

Phuket community
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

...Help to save the world....(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

As we don't have trains running on steam anymore, the plastic industry has to realise herself th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

All these 'blessings' will be forgotten the day this year when Phuket is without water. Phuk...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Lucky that it was only the person tried to light the illegal piece of firework who became a victim, ...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

@C.S. Probably more another sad example how careless people are when handling fireworks. Just ignor...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths

If those statistics are to be believed then that shows progress. Well done....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Damn... we need editing function back.... should read "many buy their way in."...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Another sad example of how laws in Thailand are routinely ignored to the detriment of everyone's...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

g2x3k... read the article which states: "Throughout the 24 period from midnight to midnight of ...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

Fantasy Island. Forget facts. Just lay back and imagine....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show

 