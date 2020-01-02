Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party

Destination Mai Khao Beach have announced that they will be hosting Phuket’s Biggest Australia Day Party on Australia Day, Sunday, January 26, 2020.



Thursday 2 January 2020, 02:39PM

The event will be held to celebrate Australia Day at M Beach Club, featuring a truly Aussie menu prepared by the international chefs of the Mai Khao Resorts, including imported meats, seafood, kangaroo pies and many favourites from the shores of ’Straya.

There will be a “bloody great” Aussie band, DJ and loads of games including beach cricket, throw the thong in the dunny and pavlova eating contests… and of course loads of prizes.

Phuket’s much-loved Live89.5 radio will be broadcasting live from the event, too.

Getting there is easy. For B100 per person one way, shuttles will depart from Boat Avenue and Boat Lagoon at 11:30am and 1:30pm, returning at 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

Destination Mai Khao Beach is a partnership with the Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, M Beach Club and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villa’s who together market Mai Khao Beach as a true destination for vacations, meetings, incentives, conventions, events and weddings.

Mai Khao Beach is an upscale resort environment along Phuket’s longest beach, just minutes from Phuket International Airport. Located beside – and some in – a national park, the Destination Mai Khao Beach partners support the eradication of single use plastics and provide care for both the community and environment.

Entry to Phuket’s Biggest Australia Day Party costs just B999++ per person for all you can eat food with various stations and buffets. Beverage packages with all the bells and whistles will be available for four hours at B1,499++ per person.

For reservations or more information, contact M beach Club at mbeachclub.phuket@minor.com or call 076-336111.