Destination Mai Khao Beach is gearing up for Australia Week events

Anantara Mai Khao Villas, JW Marriot Phuket Resort & Spa, Renaissance Phuket Resort and SALA Phuket Resort Mai Khao Beach will co-host and co-promote a series of Australian themed dinners, networking events and festivities to promote Australian food and beverage products and services whilst highlighting Mai Khao Beach as one of Phuket’s most idyllic destinations.

Monday 13 January 2020, 01:00PM

Australian BBQ station set to be a big hit this Australia Day

From Monday (Jan 20), until Sunday (Jan 26), restaurants from each of these exclusive resorts will feature their own special take on a signature Australian menu, featuring the finest of products from the land down under. Expect mouthwatering steaks, tender cuts of lamb, premier wines and some creative twists on popular accompaniments.

On Thursday (Jan 23), SALA Phuket Resort, will host the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AUSTCHAM) Sundowners. Phuket’s first business networking event for 2020, featuring guest speakers from key Phuket tourism associations.

The week of activities will come to a grand conclusion on Sunday (Jan 26), with Phuket’s largest Australia Day event at the M Beach Club, Mai Khao Beach. Resort guests and Phuket residents will be invited to join for an Australian Day BBQ, complete with live entertainment, sports, games, and activities for kids.

The culinary teams from these four exceptional resorts will come together and provide an extensive barbecue buffet featuring a variety of Australia’s favourite dishes. What a ripper! With all of these events, there is no better time to discover Mai Khao Beach.

Destination Mai Khao Beach is a partnership with the Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villa’s and together with market Mai Khao

Beach as a true destination for vacations, meetings, incentives, conventions, events, and weddings.

Mai Khao Beach is an upscale resort environment along one the longest, most beautiful beaches in Asia, and only 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The resorts and beach club are in a national park. They support the eradication of single-use plastics and provide care for both the community and the environment.