Despite French resistance, Orange Bar surrender to Shot Bar

POOL: Orange Bar stay bottom of Rawai Pool League Division A after Monday’s (Nov 5) matches. They visited second place Shot Bar, who were heavy favourites.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 02:32PM

Michi playing for Masaya Bar in their 6-1 home win against Spot Bar. Photo: Philipp from Roses

Michi playing for Masaya Bar in their 6-1 home win against Spot Bar. Photo: Philipp from Roses

Current Division A Rawai Pool League standings. Photo: Eric Colombo

Current Division A Rawai Pool League standings. Photo: Eric Colombo

Current Division B Rawai Pool League standings. Photo: Eric Colombo

Current Division B Rawai Pool League standings. Photo: Eric Colombo

The singles legs went as expected. Shot’s Pan and Harry led the charge in the doubles to go 5-0 up, but French duo Jonathan and Pierre weren’t up for surrender and beat Duncan and Stefan to get a point for Orange.

Beerleg honours went to Shot Bar for a 6-1 win to stay second.

White Hart hosted their friends from Pita Bar and first to face-off were captains Jig and Super Ding and mistakes by both players saw the game go into the deciding frame but Jig finished off in style.

A razor-sharp Richard brought Pita Bar level, clearing up a couple of scrappy frames. Stefan could only watch on in awe of White Hart’s Ben W, who nearly slept in for this match, but couldn’t have dreamt of a better performance.

Pita’s Grant started well against Phil, however, an uncharacteristic miss in the deciding frame left Phil to put the White Harts 3-1 up.

Jigstar’s raw talent and Ben B’s brilliance only allowed Stefan and Grant a single shot each at the table in the first doubles game.

The Pita Bar duo are much more prolific at getting shots at the bar.

Super Ding and Richard deservedly won a strategic doubles to narrow White Hart’s lead going into the beerleg but it was White Hart who won the beerleg for a 5-2 victory in this famous fixture.

Black Pearl were paid a visit by league leaders Black Sheep. It was all square after the first couple of legs but Black Sheep moved ahead when Dominic beat Tommi in a close fought contest.

Home team Grega’s recent rising superstar status was brought into question when he was given a lesson in pool by Nanni to give Black Sheep a 1-3 lead.

Black Pearl pulled off a shock first doubles leg win. Dave’s smile widened when he and Bang gave the hosts a chance by pulling a point back, but Goh and Riky sealed victory in the second doubles and Black Sheep polished off the beerleg for a 2-5 win.

Future Bar and Mango Bar both had a chance to go fourth with other results going their way. Barry was first up against Wan, who had stepped in at late notice for Mango. The Future Bar superstar confidently took the first frame. Overconfidence, however, in both the second and third frames led to missed pots.

Wan’s finishing was never sloppy as she came from behind to put Mango in front.

Future’s Otis took the first frame against Thong, but again Mango managed to squeeze a win.

QSI International School Phuket

Wayne was determined not to give Dave an early 64th birthday present to put Future Bar back in the game, however Gregg’s solid performance against Future’s Fod put the visitors 1-3 up after the singles.

The spoils were shared in the doubles and the beerleg’s deciding frame went to Future as some consolation in this 3-4 battle for fourth.

Ian’s long awaited return to Rawai, not only for the sweet treats he brought me from England, saw him line up for Spot Bar in their away match to Masaya Bar. Unfortunately he fudged his first fixture with Masaya taking the game 6-1.

Mick and Christian took centre stage for Freedom Bar beating Ingo and Jason respectively at Tropical Sands. They also made sure of a point in their doubles contributing to a superb victory for Freedom, 2-5.

In Division B, White Hart BBQ, Stoned Crab and Pink Sheep all look to be out of the race for promotion after they all lost on Monday and will battle it out for fourth place this season with Islander A and Baroque Bar joining in for the chase to be best of the rest with good wins.

Top of the table Roses Bar looked like they might struggle to keep their 100% win record in tact when they completed the singles tied with Stoned Crab at 2-2. However, easy wins for their doubles pairings and a successful beerleg made it a comfortable 5-2 victory.

Stor Bar kept up the pressure on Roses for the Division B title with a tight win over the girls from Pink Sheep. Going behind in the match twice, Stor managed to win both doubles to win 4-3.

Baroque Bar outclassed their visitors from White Hart BBQ. The 4-3 scoreline made it look closer than it was, with Gero the only hero in his White Hart BBQ team. Pookpik and Oh from Baroque had secured victory by the final doubles leg.

Islander A’s JJ was still at the Islander celebrating 24 hours after his fine performance when his team beat Moonlight Bar 4-3. His son’s birthday party is on tonight (Nov 7) at the Islander also, I wonder if he’ll make it or still be there from Monday. Who knows, maybe he’ll survive until Koi’s birthday on Friday night (Nov 9).

O’s Bar welcomed Islander B and, for a third week in a row, Uncle John marshalled his side to a 5-2 victory. There was some great play by the visitors, especially renowned romeo Richard, who won his singles over Bruce and doubles leg also. However, Hannes, Uncle John and Guy were too good for the young and handsome Islander B trio of Andy, Peter and Terry in their singles legs.

Monday’s final B division fixture was the most one sided of the night with Black Bull much too strong for their friends from Kilt’n Haggis. Swiss dream team, Markus and Andy, both won their singles and operated like clockwork in the doubles to help their team win 6-1.

Text by Barry Craig

For fixtures, rankings and match scores please visit the official Rawai Pool League website at http://www.rawai-pool-league.com (or http://rawai.pl for quick access). Even better, come and watch or join in the fun every Monday. For supplies, please visit Phuket Pool Tables at http://www.thailandpooltables.com

 

 

