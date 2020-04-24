THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

PHUKET: Phuket business leaders have urged Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as well as Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, to relax the lockdown restrictions in place in Phuket to relieve the economic suffering of residents and businesses on the island.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicshealthtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 April 2020, 11:22AM

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin speaks to the press after the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin speaks to the press after the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

The trio were in Phuket yesterday (Apr 23) to lead a meeting on the economic impact of COVID-19 on tourism. At the meeting it was explained that the predicted impact for the six months February through July totalled a loss of some B127.159 billion in lost tourism revenues.

The meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, saw Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana present, along with a host of high-ranking Phuket officials.

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, urged to ease the “tambon lockdown”, under which all non-essential travel between subdistricts on the island is banned.

In announcing the “tambon lockdown”, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pointed out that Phuket is the only province in the country to have such a measure in place.

“We can keep ‘red risk areas’ closed, but open ‘non-red areas’ for business,” Mr Thanusak said.

“We want to relax the lockdown as soon as possible, so the province can prepare for a return to normality. Keeping the borders between subdistricts closed for a long time will cause the people to suffer from not being able to work and having no income. Right now there are people who want to go to work, but they must travel between subdistricts to do so,” he added.

“It is expected that there will be no confidence among tourists to come to Phuket for the next six months. It is therefore very important that the private sector and the people to create jobs,” Mr Thanusak said.

“If the subdistrict borders are opened, it will have a positive psychological effect on the area,” he added.

Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter, said that hotels on the island are aiming to reopen, at least partially, in July.

“We are confident that Chinese tourists will come from October 1 onwards, and we should start receiving bookings from June 1,” he said.

In the meantime, hotels will focus on the domestic market, but for even that to work some changes are required, he added.

Mr Kongsak said that “Big Data” could be used to help investors and policymakers plan further development of the tourism industry, including understanding tourism markets better and dealing with issues that affect Phuket’s appeal, such as traffic on the island.

Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam also joined the call to ease the lockdown restrictions.

“The key is to restore confidence among tourists that we are taking measures to help control the spread of the virus,” he said.

“We also should be taking this opportunity to ‘repair’ Phuket by fixing some of the major problems the island has been facing, such as the problem with traffic,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Sombat Atiset, Executive Chairman of the Katathani group of hotels, said he would like to see efforts to appeal to “unlock” the European market.

“By July or August we should be able to maintain our existing markets and ensure that Phuket is without disease,” he said.

Deputy PM Anutin, who also serves as the Public Health Minister, said anti-epidemic measures rolled out so far have “reasonably good” effect, and he said easing some of the restrictions was coming.

Businesses such as hairdressers and restaurants will see some reprieve, but the easing of restrictions will be limited, he said.

However, measures will be in place to try to prevent a “second wave”, Mr Anutin said.

“There is no vaccine yet, which means there is no way to prevent this disease,” he said.

He noted that the lack of tourists has allowed major tourist areas to recover their natural beauty.

“As for stimulating tourism, we need to look at the big picture. Don’t expect foreigners because some countries still have problems in their country, such as China and Europe, and so on. 

“Such tourists will probably gradually return, but by then we must have everything in proper order. We need to have a vaccine, when that happens, they will come back,” he said

“Until then we need to stay vigilant and do our best to keep the disease under control,” he added.

Tourism Minister Phiphat also urged people to understand that any opening of areas to allow businesses to start trading again will be “step by step”, he said.

“The ministry is not neglecting Phuket. Previously, Phuket generated over B400 billion a year in tourism revenues,” he said.

He also noted that aout “50-60 provinces” are currently not risk areas for the disease.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will organise a tourism campaign in the country. But to do this hotels must first be well prepared to provide convenience, cleanliness, and safety before accepting people,” said Mr Phiphat.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 24 April 2020 - 12:12:00 

Don't hold your breath on a vaccine. Once everyone has gotten this, and they will if they haven't already- the profit motive will evaporate and pharmaceutical conglomerates will lose interest.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China’s airlines test the market
Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201
Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights
COVID-19 pushes plastic waste rise
NSC mulls easing of lockdown
Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine human trials 4 months away? Cop survives hit-and-run! || April 23
Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home
Survey: Relief measures reach handful
Drug raids net 10 suspects, including two fugitives
TMD says heavy rain on its way
Thailand confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197
Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201

Isolate, double lock down on Patong, Kamala, Kathu, Bang Tao, Thalang ( Cherng Talay) areas. Relax ...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

ematt, mr Pascale wrote/ reported about that 'Official'. What I red is clear. I did react o...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

This Phuket Zoo Affair reached a 'General level'. Is 'influence' going that high up?...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

Don't hold your breath on a vaccine. Once everyone has gotten this, and they will if they haven&...(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

Some low level Officials have now the dumb power-time of their life, as we read in this article. ...(Read More)

Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

Last row in the plane, near the toilets and pantry, reserved for display flu like symptoms passenger...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

DeK, need some proof? Singapore has now most cases of SEA countries. Singapore tested 16,000 people...(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

JSombra- be careful what you wish for. It's the 'Scion's' turn next....(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

Oh dear, when elected officials do not know influenza from SARS, or simply do not care to be factu...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

I do not believe the zoo owner or the authorities one single word. The whole thing stinks as everyth...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 