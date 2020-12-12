Deputy PM promises support for young Phuket entrepreneurs

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who also serves as the Minister of Commerce, yesterday (Dec 11) instructed the Department of International Trade Promotion to move to support a slew of requests from young entrepreneurs in Phuket to help startups and support business development growth on the island.

economics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 December 2020, 02:19PM

Deputy PM Jurin announced the move at a meeting with Wirat Muenphun, Chairman of the Phuket Biz club network, and Montawee Hongyok, Chairman of the Young Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce (YEC), which operates under the Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting, held at the O-OH Farm Café in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon, was themed “Listen and do it!” and held to discuss options in solving economic and other drastic problems arising from the outbreak of COVID-19.

Also present for the discussions was Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Bunyarit Kalayanamit and representatives from the Department of Business Development.

Mr Wirat presented five requests from the Phuket Biz club network: 1. The development of more product distribution locations; 2. Moving to increase the number of factories producing medical rubber gloves; 3. Providing loans to Micro SMEs; 4. Organising seminars to be held in Phuket to stimulate tourism; and 5. The development of more courses to provide training in new sales methods.

Representing the Young Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce Phuket Province, Mr Montawee presented three requests: 1. To develop a platform to link and promote sales channels within provinces and between provinces; 2. Create a product database storage system for inventory management; and 3. Develop a system to use social Analytics for market analysis and enhancing customer engagement.

In response, Mr Jurin assigned the Department of International Trade Promotion to move to support all the requests.

He also explained that a campaign was underway for making ‘GenZ as CEO’ through courses teaching business skills now available at educational institutions throughout the country, including the Andaman region.

The target was to have some 12,000 people enrolled in the courses at higher education and vocational levels across the country through 2021, he said.

Mr Jurin also said that as many of the problems raised at the meeting concerned multiple organisations, he promised to raise the issues with the Cabinet and the relevant organisations to help see the problems resolved.