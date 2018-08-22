BANGKOK: Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn has been named assistant spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, according to defence spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich.

police

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 09:24AM

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn is said to still have close ties to Gen Prawit. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Lt Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prawit signed off on the appointment last Friday (Aug 17).

A source familiar with the matter said Maj Gen Surachate, also known as ‘Big Joke’, retains close ties to Gen Prawit. He has risen through the police ranks over the years, having commanded the 191 emergency police unit before he was made TPB deputy commissioner.

The source said Maj Gen Surachate emerged as a strong candidate to be promoted to TPB commissioner in the police reshuffle later this year.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prawit has many current responsibilities concerning national security, including tackling major problems such as the proliferation of informal debts owed to predatory lenders and call centre scams.

Call centre scams, in particular, require a transnational effort to stamp out. Maj Gen Surachate has aided Chinese police in arresting suspects who were operating their businesses from there.

Read original story here.