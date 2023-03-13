Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Laksanawisit, who also serves as Commerce Minister and as head of the Democrat Party, was in Phuket yesterday (Mar 12) to first preside over an event at Phuket Rajabhat University to encourage local students to become CEos, and in the evening to encourage people to make handicrafts to leverage Thailand’s ‘Soft Power’ to help boost incomes and the nation’s economy.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 05:12PM

The concept of the event ‘From Gen Z to be CEO’ at Phuket Rajabhat University was given as “to fulfill the dreams of the new generation”.

Joining the Deputy PM for the occasion was Asst Prof Dr Hiran Prasarnkan, President of Rajabhat University Phuket, and other members of the university board and faculty.

Some 300 students the univserity’s Faculty of Management Sciences were singled out as among the frontrunners “to create a new generation of export entrepreneurs”.

As members of Gen Z, the students were regarded as “the vanguard in generating income for the country”.

“The project has been in operation for more than three years, with previous participants able to realise the dreams of the new Gen Z generation, stepping into a new generation of entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector, service sector, marketing sector, managing operations in both domestic and international markets, in order to drive the economy of oneself, family, society and the country in the future,” Mr Jurin said.

The project involves cooperation between the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce and Phuket Rajabhat University and other related agencies, he said.

“It was created to disseminate knowledge on international trade and push new generations of Thai entrepreneurs to their potential so they are able to expand trade opportunities in both domestic and international markets,” he said.

The event involved lectures by six key lecturers in the project’s ‘CEO training program for the year 2023’, being conducted from Mar 11-14.

A pass mark is only 50%, but only the top 500 students will be entered into the full training program organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The top 100 entrants will be offered internships at partner organisations, including True, Huawei, EXIM Bank, Bitkub, Shopee and P&G, as wella s the International Trade Promotion Office.

Mr Jurin also attended the ‘Andaman Craft Fetival’, held near the Lard Yai Walking Street market in Phuket Town last night to highlight how local people can use local skills and handicrafts as Thailand’s ‘Soft Power’ to develop their income and help boost the nation’s economy.

Thailand’s ‘Soft Power’ products and services can generate up to B1.45 trillion in trade, in five the five areas of Food, film, fashion, Muay Thai and festivals, Mr Jurin noted.

The festival included a fashion show highlighting Thai designs and fabrics featuring Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam and Phuket’s own Miss Grand Thailand 2022 Heidi Amanda Jensen, and an appearance by famed Muay Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek.

The Ministry of Commerce events kept rolling to the night with the “Grand Sale” fair of raw produce and goods at discounted prices held at Saphan Hin.

Of note, the Democrat Party last month announced that it will nominate its leader Mr Jurin as the party’s prime ministerial candidate at the coming general election to be held in May.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub