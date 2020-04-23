Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Public Health Minister, arrived in Phuket this morning on a one-day visit to the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 April 2020, 12:00PM

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin arrives at Phuket International Airport this morning (Apr 23). Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

At Phuket International Airport to welcome Deputy PM Anutin, who arrived by private plane from Don Mueang International Airport at about 9am, were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo and Phuket public health officials.

According to his official itinerary, Deputy PM Anutin visit Thalang Hospital, the “Field Hospital” set up at convention hall at the site of the still incomplete new Phuket Provincial Hall complex, and Vachira Hospital Phuket.

During his visits to the medical facilities, Deputy PM Anutin is to be updated no the COVID-19 situation in Phuket and hear about any problems officials and medical staff are experiencing.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

After his visit to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Deputy PM Anutin is to proceed to Provincial Hall to meet with Governor Phakaphong and to attend a conference on tourism and the economic tourism in Phuket.

During his visit he will also visit the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town and the Naiyang Beach Hotel before returning to Bangkok by private plane at 5pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 April 2020 - 12:23:56 

Flys private plane, yes.  Attending conference on tourism & economic tourism.  What is the difference between both? As long hotels, beaches, are closed, Tambon lock downs, the alcohol sales ban, that long no need to talk about tourism. Well, the minister had a expensive fresh air day out. All could have been done by video conferencing, minister. Thanks for not behaving social distance.

LALALA | 23 April 2020 - 12:23:45 

Bob the builder is here....what he will do ? Checking the structural integrity of Vachira Hospital ?

DeKaaskopp | 23 April 2020 - 12:07:07 

Get ready for another of his glorious comments about "Farangs".

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Survey: Relief measures reach handful
Drug raids net 10 suspects, including two fugitives
TMD says heavy rain on its way
Thailand confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197
WHO warns ‘long way to go’ in virus crisis as deaths top 184,000
Cop survives bonnet ride by hit-and-run driver
First human trials of virus vaccine in 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa amnesty extended! Coronavirus helping police fight drug smugglers? || April 22
Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other ‘zoonoses’
Rate of national infections continues to fall
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped
Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

 

Phuket community
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

The Cluster F is a literal reference to the outbreak at S Bang Tao Beach, which I plainly agree with...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Whoops, my mistake TPN. Apologies ...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Flys private plane, yes. Attending conference on tourism & economic tourism. What is the diffe...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Bob the builder is here....what he will do ? Checking the structural integrity of Vachira Hospital ?...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

@K, you can't call Chalong clean as they do have 2 confirmed cases.Anyway I fully agree with the...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Get ready for another of his glorious comments about "Farangs"....(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Kurt, re: "some brainless official" at the checkpoint. You know the individual officer inv...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

@Galong Only idiots would wait until the first day after the automatic extension ends.Everyone with...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living

@ Thorfinger, Yup beaches are closed, but don't forget the Phuket taxi- and minivan group peopl...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

There are always some expats/experts who think they know the real numbers.Some come up with their o...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Seara Sports

 