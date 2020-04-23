Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Public Health Minister, arrived in Phuket this morning on a one-day visit to the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 April 2020, 12:00PM

At Phuket International Airport to welcome Deputy PM Anutin, who arrived by private plane from Don Mueang International Airport at about 9am, were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo and Phuket public health officials.

According to his official itinerary, Deputy PM Anutin visit Thalang Hospital, the “Field Hospital” set up at convention hall at the site of the still incomplete new Phuket Provincial Hall complex, and Vachira Hospital Phuket.

During his visits to the medical facilities, Deputy PM Anutin is to be updated no the COVID-19 situation in Phuket and hear about any problems officials and medical staff are experiencing.

After his visit to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Deputy PM Anutin is to proceed to Provincial Hall to meet with Governor Phakaphong and to attend a conference on tourism and the economic tourism in Phuket.

During his visit he will also visit the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town and the Naiyang Beach Hotel before returning to Bangkok by private plane at 5pm.