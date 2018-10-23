THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts

PHUKET: Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan yesterday in Phuket handed down a slew of orders for police in major tourism destinations in the South to improve their crime-fighting efforts, including cracking down on entertainment venues staying open past legal closing times in the fight against drugs.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 12:17PM

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan (2nd from left) arrived in Phuket yesterday to hand down his mandate. Photo: PR Dept

Region 8 Police welcome Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan on his arrival to Phuket yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan arrived in Phuket yesterday to hand down his mandate. Photo: PR Dept

All senior commanders for Region 8 Police were present to receive the orders in person. Photo: PR Dept

The Deputy national police chief arrived in Phuket yesterday (Oct 22) to hand down in person his orders at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Tha Chatchai, at the northern end of the island.

Gen Chalermkiat ordered all police to ramp up all aspects of their crime prevention and suppression efforts, to improve their handling of traffic issues, to make more effort to arrest suspects still wanted on outstanding warrants – and, of course, to improve tourists’ confidence in visiting their respective areas.

Drug, guns and outstanding arrest warrants are to be of particular focus with “proactive” measures in operation, he said.

Gen Chalermkiat also ordered officers to speed up shocking cases and other cases in the public interest.

“And to increase their efforts to resolve conflict through negotiations in order to resolve such cases quicker and to make a better public impression of the officer’s service,” he said.

Gen Chalermkiat also ordered all provincial police commanders to “maintain the peace and facilitate tourists” in all jurisdictions in the Region 8 Police area.

“This area includes many popular tourism places, such as Phuket and Krabi, as well as Koh Samui in Surat Thani,” he said.

Of note, Koh Tao is also within the boundaries of Surat Thani province, making it under the jurisdiction of the Region 8 Police.

Gen Chalermkiat also highlighted the issue of drugs in tourism destinations, and ordered police to “block every risk point to prevent the import of drugs” to such areas.

“Especially in preventing drugs from reaching the entertainment facilities” in popular tourism areas, he said.

“Check the service of all venues, entertainment businesses and restaurants, especially in the issue of staying opening past the legal trading time to prevent the use of drugs,” he said.

 

 

Joh | 23 October 2018 - 15:18:34 

“Check the service of all venues, entertainment businesses and restaurants,.."
What about convenience shops open all night, with tables for drinkers outside. Is there no need for checking them?

Foot | 23 October 2018 - 14:37:49 

No mention of traffic safety.  I guess it's just too much work to enforce speed limits and crackdown on unsafe driving - especially speeding and tail gating.

Kurt | 23 October 2018 - 13:25:24 

Great day show, a plane load police coming down to Phuket for"Ordering'. Seems to be a great job in Thailand.  If all 'orderings' of high ranking thai officials would be carried out last few years, oh boy, what a perfect and good safety image Thailand would have. Unfortunately, high rankings do not have the personality/authority/skills to impress/encourage their subordinates.

