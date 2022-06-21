Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy minister’s father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment

Deputy minister’s father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment

RAYONG: Soonthorn Vilawan, the father of Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan, turned himself in to police in Rayong province this morning (June 21) to answer charges of the illegal occupation of land in Khao Yai National Park.

corruptioncrimelandpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 June 2022, 03:15PM

Soonthorn Vilawan, second from right, chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation, reports to Rayong police this morning (June 21). Photo: supplied

Soonthorn Vilawan, second from right, chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation, reports to Rayong police this morning (June 21). Photo: supplied

Mr Soonthorn is chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation. His daughter has already been charged in the same case.

Prayut Phetkhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of Attorney-General (OAG), said Soonthorn reported to Muang Rayong police.

He was being handed over to the Region 2 office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, headed by director-general Phichit Juthaprachakul, reports the Bangkok Post.

When Soonthorn arrived, public prosecutors would immediately take him to court, the spokesman said.

Soonthorn, his daughter Kanokwan and eight other people have been accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of illegally occupying about 150 rai of land in Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri.

Ms Kanokwan reported to the OAG on June 10 to hear the charges. The deputy education minister was taken to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 2 in Rayong’s Muang district and indicted.

She was released on bail with B300,000 cash and land title deeds as surety.

Her father failed to show up, prompting a police search for him at five locations in Prachin Buri with a warrant for his arrest. They did not find him.

The OAG decided to indict the deputy education minister and the nine others on June 7 on the recommendation of the NACC.

The commission said it had sufficient evidence to take legal action against them over the issuing and use of three false title deeds to three blocks of land inside the park in Prachin Buri, her home province. Two of them cover a total area of 54 rai inside Khao Yai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Emergency decree to remain, Only 10 cannabis plants per home || June 21
Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028
TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year
Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar
Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants
Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Decree to remain in place: Prayut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi drivers brawl, Tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes, Drug smuggler caught || June 20
Woman, granddaughter downed by loose phone cable
Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash
Thai nurses sought in Saudi
Real estate demand expected to fall

 

Phuket community
TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

Yes TAT u can hoping. ...(Read More)

Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

90% of dangerous debris for Marine life is composed by old abandoned net fish. So 90% of the dead of...(Read More)

Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

Maybe the bone head committee trying to get World Heritage status for Phuket can contact someone at ...(Read More)

Thai nurses sought in Saudi

From which country was it that Philippine Government ordered a while ago their nationals to leave an...(Read More)

Police investigate Patong taxi drivers brawl 

A bit of an exaggeration there on the 'mafia cartels..' I've never seen a report of a b...(Read More)

Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

TRASHLand. ...(Read More)

Decree to remain in place: Prayut

The decree has not been about COVID for a long time- he's not fooling anyone. Its all about cont...(Read More)

Cannabis site ban grows

It's legal, kinda, sort of.. Here's a free plant but only for medical purposes which much be...(Read More)

Decree to remain in place: Prayut

Anyone truly concerned with the future woud be weaning Thailand off tourism- it is completely unsust...(Read More)

Cannabis site ban grows

Cannabis/marijuana given 'free'. Thousands of cannabis related prisoners given back freedom....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
The Comedy Club
QSI International School Phuket

 