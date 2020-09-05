Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project

PHUKET: Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri paid a visit to Surin beach yesterday (Sept 4) to monitor the progress of Phase 1 of the Landscape Improvement Project.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 September 2020, 03:04PM

Mr Songsak was welcome by Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department (DPT) Phuket Office Chief Sommit Somboon with other relevant officers and local residents at the Surin beach entrance.

The development project, which started in 2017, aims to improve the overall appearance of the areas adjoining the beach and to make accessibility easier as it attempts to attract more tourists.

This will include improving the quality of sidewalks leading to the beach, renovating grounds to provide activity areas to allow the organisation of cultural festivals to connect the local community with tourists, and the improvement and expansion of parking lots, included additional disabled parking spaces.

The project is estimated to be completed later this month.

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan highlighted that Surin beach is not only a very beautiful location but one that has significance from the past as His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara had visited previously.

Additionally, Mr Wongsakorn explained how an area close to the beach used to be a golf course during the reign of King Rama VII, and the King actually took a trip there to play a round himself.

Whilst acknowledging Phuket as a province that generates significant income from tourism, Mr Songsak admitted that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been huge. He urged people to ensure they continue to maintain the highest safety standards and preventive measures in the hope the situation can soon return to normal and tourists can be welcomed once again.