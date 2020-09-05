Kata Rocks
Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project

Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project

PHUKET: Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri paid a visit to Surin beach yesterday (Sept 4) to monitor the progress of Phase 1 of the Landscape Improvement Project.

constructionenvironmenttourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 September 2020, 03:04PM

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri and officials inspect the development area at Surin beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri and officials inspect the development area at Surin beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Songsak was welcome by Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department (DPT) Phuket Office Chief Sommit Somboon with other relevant officers and local residents at the Surin beach entrance.

The development project, which started in 2017, aims to improve the overall appearance of the areas adjoining the beach and to make accessibility easier as it attempts to attract more tourists.

This will include improving the quality of sidewalks leading to the beach, renovating grounds to provide activity areas to allow the organisation of cultural festivals to connect the local community with tourists, and the improvement and expansion of parking lots, included additional disabled parking spaces.

The project is estimated to be completed later this month.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan highlighted that Surin beach is not only a very beautiful location but one that has significance from the past as His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara had visited previously.

Additionally, Mr Wongsakorn explained how an area close to the beach used to be a golf course during the reign of King Rama VII, and the King actually took a trip there to play a round himself.

Whilst acknowledging Phuket as a province that generates significant income from tourism, Mr Songsak admitted that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been huge. He urged people to ensure they continue to maintain the highest safety standards and preventive measures in the hope the situation can soon return to normal and tourists can be welcomed once again.

LALALA | 05 September 2020 - 18:27:08 

Looks like Bangkok Officials understand that mask wearing is BS, welcome to the club.

Capricornball | 05 September 2020 - 17:27:41 

"Landscape Improvement Project"...spare me. There was no improvement to anything except more silly parking which was just scraping and paving and damage to the beach road. I have concerns about any more "improvements". This has been the Mayor's cash cow, and old vendor areas along the beach road are complete trash holes. Just clean the place and leave it alone, then have el...

 

