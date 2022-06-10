Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said it has found enough grounds to launch legal action against Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan, her father and eight other individuals for illegally occupying land in Khao Yai National Park.

crimecorruptionland
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 June 2022, 09:16AM

Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan (left) during a meeting with parents and the management of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, on Sept 29, 2020. Photo: Pattanapong Chatpattarasill

Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan (left) during a meeting with parents and the management of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, on Sept 29, 2020. Photo: Pattanapong Chatpattarasill

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said yesterday (June 9) Ms Kanokwan, her father Soonthorn and a woman named Noi Toomphan are illegally occupying three blocks of land in the park.

Ms Kanokwan is a deputy secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party, while her father is the head of Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Niwatchai said the suspects claimed they bought the land from previous owners, but the NACC found out the plots in question had never been utilised for any purpose - a conclusion confirmed following aerial surveys of the sites.

NACC investigators concluded that the trio must have colluded with government officials to obtain the land title deeds.

“We have scientific evidence to confirm that the areas were lush forest within Khao Yai [national park],” the NACC chief said.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Mr Niwatchai said the OAG had decided on Tuesday to indict 10 suspects in the matter and would forward the cases to the Region 2 office of the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases - though he did not elaborate on their identities.

The accused were given until yesterday to report to the OAG and would face arrest warrants if they ignored the deadline, he added.

The NACC would also forward the case to the Supreme Court, asking that it strip those suspects who hold political positions of their posts.

Mr Niwatchai was not more specific, but was apparently referring to Ms Kanokwan and her father.

“They are in serious breach of ethical standards,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 10 June 2022 - 14:43:49 

What? Corruption in Thai government? What a surprise!  Why is there a Deputy Education Minister anyway since they don't teach average people the 3 Rs?  Readin', 'Ritin'. + 'Rithmatic (+English). Only those who can afford private schools can get a proper education. Others are sentenced to a low standard of living for life.

Capricornball | 10 June 2022 - 13:15:07 

Seems like one group of corrupt gov't officials targeting other corrupt gov't officials for political reasons. They are all corrupt, and all of them have some kind of dirt on all the others, so when it is necessary, anyone can throw anyone under the bus to meet their political needs. Seems like the average Thai citizen would be better off if the entire gov't was relieved of their posts...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’
Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong
Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians
Ever had a Ten Bagger?
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law goes into effect, B300 tourism fee delayed || June 9
Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday
Power outages to hit Srisoonthorn
Thousands of cannabis offenders being released
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair
TTM+ 2022 in Phuket forecast to bring B1.29bn tourism boost
Phuket marks World Oceans Day
B300 tourism fee postponed
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

 

Phuket community
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair

How many of the 1,000 vacancies actually be filled? With so few that have a decent education, it ma...(Read More)

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

What? Corruption in Thai government? What a surprise! Why is there a Deputy Education Minister anyw...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

@JohnC ... I think you have to have a Thai National I.D. card to register which tends to exclude non...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

How will a grower know if their plant contains more than 0.2% THC? What if it does? Jail? Tea money?...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

Money needs to be spent to hire westerners who actually know how to promote events. Announcing them ...(Read More)

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

Seems like one group of corrupt gov't officials targeting other corrupt gov't officials for ...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police

It is a thai public secret police officers 'buy themselves up' in ranks, not with money from...(Read More)

Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong

Sad, but how many tons of sandbags it’s was back on the truck. The most of trucks and pickup are o...(Read More)

Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

Attention foreign non-quality tourists! Play safe, or else we take our chance and come after you. No...(Read More)

Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

Funniest thing I've heard in ages. Thais discussing safety issues! Reminds me of a Thai friend m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket

 