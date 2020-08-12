Oak Maedow Phuket
Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

THAILAND: Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk, who dismissed the reckless driving charge against Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya, has tendered his resignation.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 10:55AM

In this 2012 file photo, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya is escorted to the Thong Lor police station for interrogation, hours after a crash that killed a police officer. His whereabouts remain unknown even though all warrants against him were lifted in June this year. Photo: Kosol Nakachol.

In his retirement letter, Mr Nate defended his decision to drop the charge against Vorayuth by citing that the decision was above board. As the Office of the Attorney-General faced mounting pressure from society over his decision, he wanted to show his responsibility by resigning to protect the image of the organisation, a source at the Office of the Attorney-General said yesterday (Aug 11).

The source said Mr Nate is due to retire at the age of 65 on Sept 30 this year but his term could be extended by five more years if a panel under the Office of the Attorney-General approves it.

The attorney-general has not yet approved Mr Nate’s resignation, added the source.

Mr Vorayuth, 35, also known as Boss, drove a black Ferrari that killed Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

He crashed into the rear of the police motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. He then fled the scene to his home nearby.

He delayed hearing charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

Papa paul | 12 August 2020 - 14:20:41 

Well , we all know. What a good life he will have now.  He did the right thing and resigned.  How gracious  for the good of the service.  Has also got a lifetime of red bull.
What s**t. Another sample of corruption. Can't say anymore.

Fascinated | 12 August 2020 - 12:02:40 

I guess resignation means no potential charges of negligence. With just over 6 weeks to go to his retirement (and no doubt 'generous' pension) . No worries about the image of the office being tarnished- it would need shot-blasting to clear away all the grime.

Capricornball | 12 August 2020 - 11:23:25 

I hope the people won't stop pressing this issue just because this loser decided to "opt out".  The decisions this guy made did irreparable damage to the RTP and the image of Thailand as a whole. His foolish decision also had to be rooted in corruption propagated by "infuential" people.  He needs to be arrested and charged for partaking in this travesty of justice.

 

