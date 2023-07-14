333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dept of Disease Control chief visits Soi Dog Foundation to collaborate on rabies prevention

Dept of Disease Control chief visits Soi Dog Foundation to collaborate on rabies prevention

Soi Dog Foundation was proud to welcome the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, along with representatives from other key agencies to the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Mai Khao last week.

CommunityHealth
By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 15 July 2023 10:00 AM

The ’dog run’ kennel, which can accommodate 20-25 dogs per run, is a temporary place for dogs who are waiting for their new homes. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The ’dog run’ kennel, which can accommodate 20-25 dogs per run, is a temporary place for dogs who are waiting for their new homes. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Specialty dogs have a separate kennel to improve their quality of life. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Specialty dogs have a separate kennel to improve their quality of life. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A Soi Dog vet explains the process in the sterilisation suite. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A Soi Dog vet explains the process in the sterilisation suite. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Dr Tares during the tour at Soi Dog hospital. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Dr Tares during the tour at Soi Dog hospital. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

The visit followed a ‘Rabies Network Development’ workshop in Phuket Town to discuss establishing Phuket as Thailand’s first rabies-free province.

Top of the agenda was Soi Dog’s large-scale sterilisation and vaccination programme. Known as CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return), the programme has seen more than 950,000 stray animals spayed/neutered and vaccinated since their founding in 2003, making it the largest of its kind in the world. The programme is contributing to a steady decline in the stray population and reducing the spread of communicable diseases, including rabies.

Several leading authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), agree that the most effective way to eliminate rabies in humans is to eliminate it in dogs. Vaccinating 70% of dogs in an area will result in the elimination of rabies.

It is a similar situation with reducing the stray dog population; neutering 80% of dogs in an area will lead to a sustained reduction in numbers, as long as a maintenance programme is kept up. This is provided that vaccinated and neutered dogs are left in place to build up herd immunity and prevent new, unneutered dogs taking over a territory.

“It’s taken time to see a reduction in the population of dogs on the island. Soi Dog has been running a programme of CNVR for 20 years,” said Soi Dog’s Phuket CNVR Manager, Dr Nattanich Maneewong. “The statistics show that it is working. We record data to monitor progress, plan ahead and ensure the programme is as successful as possible.”

Systematic recording and community engagement are both critical for the effective implementation of a large-scale programme such as this, helping to determine the number of unneutered animals in an area and coordinate operations accordingly.

The visiting delegation learned how this works in practice through Soi Dog’s 14 mobile sterilisations clinics across Southern Thailand and in Greater Bangkok. The foundation’s rescue officers locate and humanely catch stray animals with the help of local feeders. Those animals are then spayed/neutered and vaccinated and the inside of their ears tattooed to indicate that they have passed through the programme. Once recovered from the surgery, the animals are then returned safely to their individual territories – their presence there helping to build herd immunity.

The visiting delegation also learned about Soi Dog’s other programmes, including treatment, community outreach, education and adoption. To assist stray animals in need, the Department of Disease Control kindly donated some medical equipment for use in the foundation’s on-site hospitals.

As highlighted at the Rabies Network Development workshop, there has been just one recorded case of rabies (in a dog) in Phuket since the turn of the century – thanks in part to Soi Dog’s CNVR programme – making the province eligible for evaluation as a rabies-free area. If successful, Phuket will be the first of Thailand’s 77 provinces to achieve such status.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Mission: Impossible’ delivers a true ‘Dead Reckoning’
‘Joy Ride’ gets thumbs-up for slick comedy
BCIS reaches for the stars
Health concerns rise as 9.1% of Thai youth report e-cigarette use
Gratitude flows as expat boy Daniel returns to Phuket continuing to fight for life
GRIP IT ‘Coastal Cleanup Fiesta’ targets Karon
EGAT a ‘bright spark’ for coral recovery
Farewell the FUZZtonez!
Indiana Jones back in action
Pixar gets heart-warming with ‘Elemental’
Soi Dog supports Phuket’s target of becoming the first rabies-free province in Thailand
A taste of Eden
‘The Flash’ a bright spark for the future
‘Transformers’ gets a ‘Beastly’ upgrade
Safe Waters: Recognising drowning and providing emergency help

 

Phuket community
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

@Dek: I ask you because you seem to feel the constant short comings of Thailand's education, con...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

It would be interesting to know what the Thai traffic law dictates about a 'rear ender' who ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

We all know what's happening. The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. Pita ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuke...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

This is ridiculous. I've heard a lot of things here, but braking too hard causing an accident, ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over. ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been...(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Why are people who comment called 'suspects' by dek ? And why unfair the use of the word ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

Are they saying a Rescue vehicle is not equipped with a front and rear dashcam? ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna

 