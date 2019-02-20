THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Depressed out-of-work chef found hanged

PHUKET: A chef depressed after losing his job in the fall in tourism late last year was found hanged at his rented room in Wichit yesterday (Feb 19), where he lived with his long-term partner and his 10-year-old child.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 February 2019, 12:02PM

Neighbours gather in front of the house as Ms Wanya (out of view) is consoled. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Weerachat Sira of the Wichit Police was called to the room, located in a housing estate near Suan Luang Rama IX park, at 4:20pm.

Officers arrived with a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hopital and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body Somnit Phramnu, 38, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, on the floor inside the basic accommodation.

There no signs of a struggle in the room, police noted.

Mr Somnit’s long-term partner, Wanya Kruntrachat, 40, who called the police, explained that she had come home to find Mr Somnit hanged by the neck in the home.

She called for neighbours to help her bring him down in the hope he was still alive. However, attempts to revive Mr Somnit failed.

Ms Wanya explained that she lived in the room with Mr Somnit and their child.

Mr Somnit was a chef at a hotel in Kata Beach for several years, but lost his job during the downturn in tourism last year after the Phoenix tour boat disaster, Ms Wanya told police.

“He could not find a job and become very depressed. He had received treatment at Vachira Hospital for his depression,” she explained.

“In the morning, I went out to work as usual and my husband stayed home to look after his Siamese fighting fish. I came home from work and found him,’’ she added.

“After he was fired and could not find work he suffered deep depression and said he wanted to die.

“We, myself and our child, consoled him and bought him some Siamese fighting fish for him because he loves them. I didn’t think that he would commit suicide, especially because his child is only 10 years old,’’ she added.

 

 

