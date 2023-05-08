Departure tax just opinion survey, ‘will not be imposed’

BANGKOK: The controversy about a B1,000 departure tax on outbound Thais and foreign residents is only a legally obliged opinion survey and the tax will not be imposed, the Revenue Department has said.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 May 2023, 09:13AM

Suvarnabhumi airport is packed with travellers ahead of the busy Songkran holidays from Apr 13-17. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, deputy director-general of the department, said on Sunday (May 7) that the department did not plan to impose the departure tax of B1,000 for outbound flights and B500 for exit by land or sea for Thais and foreign residents, reports the Bangkok Post.

He referred to a 1983 executive decree concerning the departure tax.

Mr Winit said although a ministerial regulation has waived the departure tax since 1991, the constitution required the department to assess the suitability of the old executive decree.

Therefore, the Revenue Department conducted the opinion survey on the tax on its website www.rd.go.th from May 3 to 17, he said.

“There is not a plan to collect the departure tax,” Mr Winit said.

By the end of next year the department would conduct opinion surveys on laws on inheritance tax and petroleum income tax (PT), he said.

PT is a direct tax, levied annually (for each accounting period of 12 months duration) on net profit of a “petroleum taxpayer” involved in the business of petroleum exploration and production. It is also levied on the disposal of profits outside of Thailand.