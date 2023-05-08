333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Departure tax just opinion survey, ‘will not be imposed’

Departure tax just opinion survey, ‘will not be imposed’

BANGKOK: The controversy about a B1,000 departure tax on outbound Thais and foreign residents is only a legally obliged opinion survey and the tax will not be imposed, the Revenue Department has said.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 May 2023, 09:13AM

Suvarnabhumi airport is packed with travellers ahead of the busy Songkran holidays from Apr 13-17. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi airport is packed with travellers ahead of the busy Songkran holidays from Apr 13-17. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, deputy director-general of the department, said on Sunday (May 7) that the department did not plan to impose the departure tax of B1,000 for outbound flights and B500 for exit by land or sea for Thais and foreign residents, reports the Bangkok Post.

He referred to a 1983 executive decree concerning the departure tax.

Mr Winit said although a ministerial regulation has waived the departure tax since 1991, the constitution required the department to assess the suitability of the old executive decree.

Therefore, the Revenue Department conducted the opinion survey on the tax on its website www.rd.go.th from May 3 to 17, he said.

Blue Tree Phuket

“There is not a plan to collect the departure tax,” Mr Winit said.

By the end of next year the department would conduct opinion surveys on laws on inheritance tax and petroleum income tax (PT), he said.

PT is a direct tax, levied annually (for each accounting period of 12 months duration) on net profit of a “petroleum taxpayer” involved in the business of petroleum exploration and production. It is also levied on the disposal of profits outside of Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian killed in motorbike crash on wet road in Kata
Electricity outages to affect Nai Yang, Laguna area
Busy day nationwide as first votes cast
Phuket Immigration sends warning to lawbreakers
Up to 29,033 people to take part in early voting in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line
Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million
Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom
Shop owner stabbed to death in Phuket
Monkey neutering campaign gains momentum in Phuket
B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad
Drug dealer’s girlfriend arrested in Phuket after months on the run
Phuket blood donation drive continues in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Chalong truck accident, Alcohol ban, Free legal advice at Phuket police stations? || May 5
Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Wow there's some bitter people here- one wonders why they even bother to stay here if they hate ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Jealousy? Nah. in a culture that detests foreigners, if the alien cannot afford to pay an agent, ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

If she hit something- even a pot hole- straight on she would have continued forward. I concur with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Good opinion piece. Just one more example of their on-going jealousy of foreigners. That's basic...(Read More)

Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million

I don't know about this monk being a meditation expert but he is certainly an expert con-man. Or...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Maybe the clip I saw was a different accident, but the nature of the accident as well as the timing ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

I get no kicks from this...I have nothing to gain...I'm just stating what I saw. The video clip ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

I rescind and regret the earlier comment about a side car- that was just objects on pole in the f...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@Hermann1 one of my friends has also seen that video with the car and supposedly that one is from th...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

The video at NewsFlare shows some motorcycle rider tried to avoid hitting something. Sadly she hit i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Brightview Center

 